Sarah Huckabee Sanders might want to stay off Twitter today

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been trending all morning on Twitter after an article from December 2019 resurfaced over the weekend. It talks about how she mocked then-candidate Joe Biden for stuttering during the sixth 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” she tweeted.

Per The Stuttering Foundation’s website:

Stuttering. This often misunderstood disability affects over three million Americans. And despite decades of research, both basic and clinical, the causes are still largely unknown.

At the time, Biden responded to Sanders by tweeting: “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

Sanders, who is currently a candidate in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election, later deleted the tweet and apologized for being disrespectful.

