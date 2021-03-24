A very special, one-night-only ‘Glee’ reunion is coming. Here’s how to catch it…

To any former Gleeks: the cast of the beloved musical series Glee is getting back together for a special, one-night-only tribute.

Cast members Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Becca Tobin, Alex Newell, Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Matthew Morrison, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenna Ushkowitz will all take part in the event, which will take place during the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8.

The reunion will mark the 10th anniversary of the coming out of the character Santana Lopez, played in the series by Naya Rivera. The cast will also pay a special tribute to Rivera, who died last year in a boating accident.

Out queer singer Demi Lovato will introduce the tribute alongside actress Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s love interest on the show. Details on the actual tribute remain sparce, though knowing the cast of Glee, a song is almost compulsory.

During Glee’s initial run, the character of Satana Lopez became one of the most popular kids on the show, and won wide praise as an icon of queer Latin representation. The cast will commemorate the groundbreaking character in their appearance, as well as bit a mournful farewell to Rivera.

Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have recognized outstanding representation and innovation in the portrayal of LGBTQ characters on television and in film. Fans of Glee who wish to watch the tribute can stream the ceremony live on YouTube April 8 at 10pm EST.