Susan Collins purportedly “very concerned” after receiving doomful news about her reelection

Bad news for Senator Susan Collins of Maine.
The Human Rights Campaign just endorsed her opponent, Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, in the 2020 election, marking the first time the LGBTQ rights group has endorsed one of Collins’ opponents instead of her since 1996.
For nearly 25 years, HRC has backed Collins, citing her more moderate stances on LGBTQ issues, like her support for the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. In 2014, it went so far as to praise her for playing a “pivotal role in advancing support for LGBT equality.”
Well, not anymore!
The Hill reports:
However, in its new endorsement of Gideon, who clinched the Democratic nomination Tuesday night, the group excoriated Collins’s failure to buck President Trump in the Senate and her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Her vote to confirm Kavanaugh, who was accused to sexual assault during his confirmation process, made her a major Democratic target for 2020.
In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said, “We are fighting for our lives and the only way to advance LGBTQ equality through the United States Senate is to install a new pro-equality majority leader and replace Mitch McConnell.”
“Despite Susan Collins’ record of support on certain key LGBTQ issues, her support of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump’s agenda, endorsement of Brett M. Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court and failure to hold Donald Trump accountable, is simply untenable.”
David went on to praise Gideon for her “pro-equality leadership” in the Senate, specifically her support for the Equality Act, saying she will “live up to the principles of our democracy.”
.@SaraGideon will support pro-equality leadership in the Senate that will help us move our country forward by passing the #EqualityAct & live up to the principles of our democracy. Read more about @HRC's latest round of Senate endorsements: https://t.co/lRSOaLAPuY
— Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) July 15, 2020
Though Collins has not issued any comment on losing the HRC’s coveted endorsement after nearly a quarter of a century, sources say she is “very concerned” and “thinking deeply” on how to proceed with her all but doomed reelection campaign.
6 Comments
Kangol2
Not looking good for her, but she signed her own removal warrant by equivocating on Brett Kavanaugh, and then by not voting with Mitt Romney to impeach Don the Con. I’m sure she’ll get a cash infusion and the race might turn out tighter than people think, but at least right now, it’s not looking good for Susan Collins.
Cam
Either HRC finally got some folks with balls……or more likely they see the polls and understand Collins is finally going down.
Social media has wrecked politicians like Collins. They used to claim they were moderates, they would pretend to be taking weeks to make a decision, they would invariably side with the Republicans, but media would praise them for being moderates because they took a week to “Think about it”. Olympia Snowe from Maine was the Queen of that. Collins learned from her.
The problem now is, social media won’t let Collins’s friends in media cover for her, and exposed her B.S. This Trump supporter who voted for Kavanaugh is done.
jennifer.white530
Typical… You believe Crazy Dr. Ford, who could not remember where she met Kavanaugh, who was there, how she got home, and when the alleged fake attack happened. No one could remember her and Kavanaugh being at any party together. However, you refuse to believe Tara Reade that knows the date, location, and time of the attack. She told witnesses including her mother, who called into the Larry King show over 20 years ago, and she filed reports of the attack at the time. If you are going only to believe one political party, I have news for you, ALL POLITICIANS LIE!
Cam
@jennifer.white530
Sweetie, you already cashed out this screename on the other post. Try a new one.
jennifer.white530
She has been a senator since 1997! WE NEED TERM LIMITS! These politicians just hang out in Washington and get nothing done but empty promises. DRAIN THE SWAMP!
Me2
Great! She ignored the concerns of her constituents and put party and politics before her duty to the greater good. The same thing happened to Christine Quinn, which is how NYC wound up with DeBlasio.