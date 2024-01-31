Ted Cruz is finally starting to face the truth and he’s completely freaking out about it

It sounds like Ted Cruz is starting to get very, very nervous about his reelection chances.

The unpopular Texas senator, who bested Democrat Beto O’Rourke by just 219,000 votes in his last race, is expecting another difficult battle this fall. Rep. Colin Allred is currently the favorite in the Democratic field, and the former NFL linebacker appears to be out of central casting.

New polls out of Texas show Cruz struggling to surpass 43% of support, and only leading the top two Democrats, Roland Gutierrez and Colin Allred, by 1% and 2%, respectively.

In the last 5 polls from the Texas Senate race. Ted Cruz hasn't received over 43%. While he's currently ahead of Democrats Roland Gutierrez by 1% and Collin Allred by 2% once the primary is done, that vote will consolidate around the winner. Ted Cruz is in big trouble. For real. — Blue Texan (@TurnTexas_Blue) January 27, 2024

And the news for Cruz only gets worse once one looks deeper into the results. Latinos, who comprise the largest demographic group in Texas, favor Allred by 24 points. While Cruz has a substantial lead among white voters (23 points), Allred is also leading among another vital group: voters under 40.

Allred leads Cruz among voters in their 30s by 11 points. The bipartisan lawmaker’s total stretches to 16 points among voters under 30.

Though Texans remains red–no Democrat has won a statewide office since 1994–its demographics are changing. Since 2000, the state has added more than 8.3 million residents, and 7.6 million of them are people of color. Texas now has nearly the same number of white and Latino residents.

That’s bad news for Cruz, who remains one of the most unpopular senators in the country.

Ted needs some help!

But it doesn’t seem like he’s receiving any. In a recent interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, Cruz whined about Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell abandoning him.

And if anybody knows anything about abandonment, it’s Cruz! While Texas experienced historic winter storms and widespread power failures in 2021, he fled to Cancún.

“I’m right now in a very tough re-election race in Texas,” he complained. “The Democrats, Chuck Schumer has made it clear I’m his number one target. The Democrats intend to spend over $100 million to defeat me in Texas. We just had a poll last week that showed it at a one point race. Yet, we can expect Mitch again not to spend any money to defend me.”

With a new poll showing popular former NFL player and current Rep. Colin Allred just 1 point behind in the latest poll with strong fundraising, Ted Cruz says McConnell has abandoned him and he’s starting to sound concerned about his re-election. https://t.co/Xq8sTSFuDq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2024

I'm struggling to come up with a single thing Cruz has done that benefited not only Texans but also Americans. — Thiru (@thiruverseII) January 30, 2024

Ted Cruz does NOT want his opponent to be @ColinAllredTX because he knows that Colin can beat him— and that’s what the polling shows.



I’m voting for Colin in the Democratic primary— and you should too! https://t.co/9b6315qSfK — Olivia Julianna ? (@0liviajulianna) January 31, 2024

Let's see Travis Kelce out on the campaign trail supporting his NFL football brother. And tell him he can bring a date. https://t.co/fJxUslxfzu — Greta (@GretaGrace20) January 30, 2024

While McConnell may not be backing Cruz, plenty of Texans are supporting Allred. He raised $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and entered the new year with $10 million cash on hand.

Cruz raised $5.5 million, but it was across three different political committees. “It is not an apples-to-apples comparison,” writes The Texas Tribune.

The senate’s No. 1 podcaster, Cruz keeps pandering on culture war issues, and always comes up short. He’s still dying to iNvEsTiGaTE Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney, as soon as they comply with his toothless threats.

As a member of the minority party, Cruz doesn’t possess subpoena power.

Over the last seven months, Cruz has called Barbie “Chinese Communist Party propaganda,” talked endlessly about Rep. Eric Swalwell’s junk, made a cameo appearance in Ben Shapiro’s anti-trans “comedy,” cursed his hometown sports teams and told us what women really want in bed.

No word on whether “Cancún” Ted phoned a friend for the last one…

Ted Cruz says liberal women are unhappy and pissed off all the time because liberal men don’t satisfy them in bed. pic.twitter.com/Som7PPLrpK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2023

Once apologetic over his Cancún trip, Cruz now defends his blunder. At an event in September, he said it didn’t matter whether he was in Texas, because he would’ve been useless, anyway.

Now that’s a campaign slogan right there!

“When we had a freeze–when the state was frozen–I don’t have the ability to control the weather,” he said, with the crowd audibly groaning.

“I don’t have the ability to string power lines. I was at home with my mom and my daughters. Our power was out like everyone else. So I made the decision to take my kids to the beach.”

Holy shit. An audience just LAUGHED at Ted Cruz over Cancun. This is humiliating.



pic.twitter.com/EAYcS7xyGd — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 23, 2023

Determined to turn that routine into a winner, Cruz is now joking about perhaps the worst mishap of his political career.

Unsurprisingly, his jokes are hitting like thuds.

“And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancún!,” he posted earlier this month.

Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe.



And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun! pic.twitter.com/cgVjhbqK7b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2024

With the way Cruz is going, he may soon have plenty of time to explore the beaches of Cancún. One could say he’s only 1 or 2 points away!