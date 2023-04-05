This crazy Grindr hookup landed Kiss FM host Jordan Lee in an unintentional throuple

It’s not every day you find a threesome on Grindr. It’s even rarer that you stumble into a full-fledged throuple.

But that’s what happened for Kiss FM host Jordan Lee, who shared the story of his accidental throuple on Smut Drop, a podcast all about sex, dating, and relationships.

Lee’s story started on Grindr (“the best friend of the homosexual agenda,” as he put it), where he messaged a profile with the screen name “T” and planned a hookup. When he arrived at T’s house, however, someone else answered the door.

“I was like, ‘Have I got the wrong house?’ And he was like, ‘No, you’re here to see T,’” Lee explained to podcast host Miranda Kane.

The stranger led Lee through the house until he got to T’s bedroom, where Lee learned that the other man was T’s boyfriend — a jarring fact for then 23-year-old Lee.

“At that point, I’d never really experienced anyone that was in either an open relationship or anything other than monogamy,” he said. “I was just like, ‘I feel a bit weird.’”

But Lee went through with the hookup regardless, feeling okay about it because T’s boyfriend had another friend over to keep him company. But when he came out of the bedroom afterward, that friend had disappeared.

“I was like, ‘Oh, hi. Thanks for having me over,’ and then I asked, ‘Where’s your friend?’ And he points down and the other guy’s sitting underneath the desk, giving him a blowjob,” Lee said. “I just went, ‘Wow, okay, this is an interesting household, isn’t it?’”

From there, Lee struck up a good conversation with T’s boyfriend and realized he had a connection with both of the men in this relationship. It led to what he called a summer of “sex, really nice food,” and “great coffee in the morning” between the three of them.

“It never was meant to happen, but that was about three or four months of my life with them,” Lee said.

Lee’s story joins the ranks of queer celebrities exploring the world of throuples, including influencer Frankie Grande.

Before his current marriage, Grande was in a three-person relationship he described as “the most responsible thing [he’s] done in a while.” He told New Now Next that he and his boyfriends were “a complementary group.”

“The triangle is the strongest shape, and each one of us brings the right amount to the relationship to make it sturdy,” he said.

And back in 2018, singer Olly Alexander said he’s interested in exploring polyamory. “That seems like the best relationship ever,” he told GQ. “I just wanna be the unicorn in the throuple, and I can live in the next house to the couple. Wait, this sounds so fun. How can I arrange this?”

Whether a throuple is your thing or not, it’s a learning experience you can carry forward into the rest of your relationships, Lee said.

“When the opportunity presented itself, I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it,’” he said. “I think I took that learning through now with my boyfriend and trying out different kinks, and sex, and that kind of thing.”