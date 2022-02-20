That time Cyndi Lauper starred opposite Jeff Goldblum in the best worst ’80s movie ever

Cyndi Lauper was recently trending on Twitter, with people expressing their love and admiration for the quirky ’80s pop star/longtime LGBTQ ally who has sold over 50 million records worldwide during her impressive 40+ year career.

While she’s primarily known as a singer and songwriter, Lauper is also an occasional actress. In 1988, she starred in the box office bomb Vibes, playing a psychic named Sylvia, who goes with her friend Nick (played by Jeff Goldblum) on a pilgrimage to the Ecuadorian Andes to find the “source of psychic energy”. The movie cost $18 million to produce and earned just $1.8 million in ticket sales, along with terrible reviews. Since then, however, it has achieved cult status among both fans of Lauper and bad ’80s comedies.

It was Lauper’s first starring role in a major motion picture, having only appeared in a few cameos before that, including one in 1985’s The Goonies. And while her performance in Vibes was panned, she didn’t let that stop her. Lauper would go on to appear in a handful of other films, several TV shows, and even a Broadway show later in her career.

Watch the trailer for Vibes below. Stream it here.