Laura Dern is having a moment on Twitter right now and we think we might be in love

Laura Dern in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Laura Dern has been trending all morning on Twitter.

The actress has set the internet on fire once again thanks to the release of the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, which sees the Oscar winner return to her iconic role as Dr. Ellie Sattler. Coincidentally, today also happens to be her 55th birthday.

Dern will join queer actors BD Wong and Justice Smith, along with Chris Pratt, Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Bryce Dallas Howard in the new movie, in which humans once again battle genetically resurrected dinosaurs.

Dern’s return to the Jurassic franchise is just the latest in what fans have called the “Dernaissance,” that is, a career arc that has seen the actress ascend to new levels of fame.

In 2017, she landed a hit TV series with Big Little Lies. Acclaimed performances in Twin Peaks: The ReturnStar Wars: The Last Jedi and Little Women soon followed. She also snagged a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Marriage Story in 2020.

Throughout her career, Dern has also remained a staunch ally of the LGBTQ community and an advocate for queer rights. She also holds a special role in gay TV history, having played Susan, Ellen’s crush/girlfriend, in Ellen DeGeneres‘ groundbreaking coming out episode of Ellen. In recent years, Dern talked about the backlash she received for her taking the role and how she didn’t work for a full year afterwards.

The sight of Dern donning the Elle Sattler costume once again nearly 30 years after the first Jurassic Park has set Twitter ablaze. Check out some of our favorite tweets of devotion to Ms. Dern…

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10. Watch the trailer below.