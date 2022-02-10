Laura Dern is having a moment on Twitter right now and we think we might be in love

Laura Dern has been trending all morning on Twitter.

The actress has set the internet on fire once again thanks to the release of the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer, which sees the Oscar winner return to her iconic role as Dr. Ellie Sattler. Coincidentally, today also happens to be her 55th birthday.

Related: Daily Dose: Laura Dern & Kristen Stewart stage one of the biggest hoaxes in history

Dern will join queer actors BD Wong and Justice Smith, along with Chris Pratt, Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Bryce Dallas Howard in the new movie, in which humans once again battle genetically resurrected dinosaurs.

Dern’s return to the Jurassic franchise is just the latest in what fans have called the “Dernaissance,” that is, a career arc that has seen the actress ascend to new levels of fame.

In 2017, she landed a hit TV series with Big Little Lies. Acclaimed performances in Twin Peaks: The Return, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Little Women soon followed. She also snagged a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Marriage Story in 2020.

Related: WATCH: Gay Men’s Chorus singing Laura Dern’s praises is awards season winner

Throughout her career, Dern has also remained a staunch ally of the LGBTQ community and an advocate for queer rights. She also holds a special role in gay TV history, having played Susan, Ellen’s crush/girlfriend, in Ellen DeGeneres‘ groundbreaking coming out episode of Ellen. In recent years, Dern talked about the backlash she received for her taking the role and how she didn’t work for a full year afterwards.

The sight of Dern donning the Elle Sattler costume once again nearly 30 years after the first Jurassic Park has set Twitter ablaze. Check out some of our favorite tweets of devotion to Ms. Dern…

30 years later, I still get chills seeing Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler removing her glasses in shock at seeing dinosaurs while wearing a button down shirt tied at the waist #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/e9QbEG9ScA — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2022

At her best Laura Dern is an actress who can access deep reservoirs of terror and anger that few could ever hope to approach. She gravitates to certain pictures and her entire career almost acts like a thesis on the psychological complexities of women. She rules. — Willow Catelyn Maclay (@willow_catelyn) February 10, 2022

laura dern asking for better representation of homosexuality in film in 1992 vs laura dern saying gay rights in 2019. the way language evolves. pic.twitter.com/TgMASjTl7d — pati back from suspension / follow @junehavocs (@alIisonjanney) February 14, 2020

Laura Dern bringing back this outfit 30 years later for Jurassic World Dominion… it’s fashion pic.twitter.com/0qjlAJPLrv — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 10, 2022

Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, I’ve missed you pic.twitter.com/edIU0E3Vca — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 10, 2022

2 years of laura dern’s gay anthem you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/OH2Cm9D6cE — m (@bigIttIeIies) February 9, 2022

LAURA DERN BACK AS ELLIE SATTLER IN JURASSIC WORLD YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW MUCH THIS MEANS TO ME ? pic.twitter.com/ZukFQyruSE — Cris ? (@lionesspike) February 10, 2022

Look, there is little chance Jurassic World Dominion is good, and this trailer looks goofy as shit. That said, Laura Dern in a red button down tied at the waist? Sure, you got me. pic.twitter.com/nc8SBFrglB — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) February 10, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10. Watch the trailer below.