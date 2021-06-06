Titus Burgess’ Pride dance, Jojo Siwa’s full story, & a super gay senior quote fail

Finally, you can watch Hedda Lettuce’s classic film commentary from the comfort of your own home. And then you can watch the latest from Gay TikTok:
Megan Mitchell’s mom came around.
@megan.mitchellllngl it took TIME but she literally showed up June 1st in a rainbow ‘love’ shirt ##pride ##wlw ##lgbt ##lgbtq @drewmitchell21 @frewsicle27
Titus Burgess joined just for Pride.
@instatitussDid I join ##Tiktok just in time for ##Pride ? Well…Yes! 🌈 ##TikTokPartner ##ForYourPride
A boat of haters got a heavy dose of karma.
@uhohbigboiWe safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were. ##pride ##lgbtq ##boat ##Fail ##Karma ##Gay ##hate ##sorrynotsorry
The worst high school ever outed a senior.
@zlionr#greenscreen my high school had 5,500 kids 😵 #seniorquote #remembering #lqbtq #gay #outofthecloset #outted #uncomfy #fypシ #fypsounds #MAKEYOURMOVE
Tay Basye painted a rainbow.
@taybasyeWE CANT CHANGE🏳️🌈❤️ #lgbtq #lgbt #bi #fyp #pride
Dean Modah decoded basic gay speak.
@deanmodah🏳️🌈Welcome to BASIC GAY VOCABULARY. I’m your new Sub.👨🏾🏫 #modah #english #slang #gayslang #fyp #🏳️🌈 #foryou
Cruella’s biggest fan got new eyebrows.
@thefeemsWe did a photo shoot after and he styled his own look… lemme know if you want a part 2! ##cruella ##glowup ##boyscanwearmakeup @brianaflorence92
Tyler Shoemaker typed “gay pride” into Google.
@tyler__shoemaker##pridemonth ##pride ##pride2021🏳️🌈 ##army
Corporations got ready for Pride.
@megstalterCorporations this month ##pride
Jojo Siwa talked coming out.
@entertainment_weekly@itsjojosiwa wasn’t planning to come out when she did, but she’s never been happier. ##ForYourPride ##JoJoSiwa
And these Gay Dads shared their It Gets Better story.
@daddyseangProud of my family🏳️🌈👨👨👦👦👶🏼##foryourpride ##foryoupage ##lgbtq ##gay ##viral ##proud ##family ##gaypride ##parents ##gaytiktok ##trending ##couple ##us
maxlovesrio
How do you watch these videos? I click on both of the play buttons and it doesn’t play. I click on the “watch now” button and it takes me to TikTok and shows me a bunch of videos that are not related to what I clicked for. BTW, I am using my laptop if it matters. I don’t use my smartphone very much other than for talking and texting. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks!!
Catlady
Being very un-tech-savvy myself, I can relate. For whatever it’s worth, I click on the triangular “play” symbol in the middle of the frame of the video. I’m on a laptop, too, and I use Google Chrome. I truly wish you luck!
Sqwoah
It doesn’t matter how often you run stories on Jojo Siwa – you can’t make us care about her