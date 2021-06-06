Titus Burgess’ Pride dance, Jojo Siwa’s full story, & a super gay senior quote fail

Finally, you can watch Hedda Lettuce’s classic film commentary from the comfort of your own home. And then you can watch the latest from Gay TikTok:

Megan Mitchell’s mom came around.

Titus Burgess joined just for Pride.

A boat of haters got a heavy dose of karma.

The worst high school ever outed a senior.

Tay Basye painted a rainbow.

Dean Modah decoded basic gay speak.

Cruella’s biggest fan got new eyebrows.

Tyler Shoemaker typed “gay pride” into Google.

Corporations got ready for Pride.

Jojo Siwa talked coming out.

And these Gay Dads shared their It Gets Better story.