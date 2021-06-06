TIKTALK

Titus Burgess’ Pride dance, Jojo Siwa’s full story, & a super gay senior quote fail

Finally, you can watch Hedda Lettuce’s classic film commentary from the comfort of your own home. And then you can watch the latest from Gay TikTok:

Megan Mitchell’s mom came around.

@megan.mitchellllngl it took TIME but she literally showed up June 1st in a rainbow ‘love’ shirt ##pride ##wlw ##lgbt ##lgbtq @drewmitchell21 @frewsicle27

♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Titus Burgess joined just for Pride.

@instatitussDid I join ##Tiktok just in time for ##Pride ? Well…Yes! 🌈 ##TikTokPartner ##ForYourPride

♬ original sound – InstaTituss

A boat of haters got a heavy dose of karma.

@uhohbigboiWe safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were. ##pride ##lgbtq ##boat ##Fail ##Karma ##Gay ##hate ##sorrynotsorry

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

The worst high school ever outed a senior.

@zlionr#greenscreen my high school had 5,500 kids 😵 #seniorquote #remembering #lqbtq #gay #outofthecloset #outted #uncomfy #fypシ #fypsounds #MAKEYOURMOVE

♬ original sound – Amir Yass

Tay Basye painted a rainbow.

@taybasyeWE CANT CHANGE🏳️‍🌈❤️ #lgbtq #lgbt #bi #fyp #pride

♬ Same Love (feat. Mary Lambert) – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Dean Modah decoded basic gay speak.

@deanmodah🏳️‍🌈Welcome to BASIC GAY VOCABULARY. I’m your new Sub.👨🏾‍🏫 #modah #english #slang #gayslang #fyp #🏳️‍🌈 #foryou

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k

Cruella’s biggest fan got new eyebrows.

@thefeemsWe did a photo shoot after and he styled his own look… lemme know if you want a part 2! ##cruella ##glowup ##boyscanwearmakeup @brianaflorence92

♬ original sound – theFeems

Tyler Shoemaker typed “gay pride” into Google.

@tyler__shoemaker##pridemonth ##pride ##pride2021🏳️‍🌈 ##army

♬ original sound – tyler__shoemaker

Corporations got ready for Pride.

@megstalterCorporations this month ##pride

♬ original sound – Megan Stalter

Jojo Siwa talked coming out.

@entertainment_weekly@itsjojosiwa wasn’t planning to come out when she did, but she’s never been happier. ##ForYourPride ##JoJoSiwa

♬ original sound – Entertainment Weekly

And these Gay Dads shared their It Gets Better story.

@daddyseangProud of my family🏳️‍🌈👨‍👨‍👦‍👦👶🏼##foryourpride ##foryoupage ##lgbtq ##gay ##viral ##proud ##family ##gaypride ##parents ##gaytiktok ##trending ##couple ##us

♬ What a time by Niall Horan and Julia Michaels – ana.tpwk