The trailer for ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ is here and oh so queer

Eighteen years after the release of The Matrix Revolutions, the third film in the massively popular sci-fi series, Resurrections is nearly here. The fourth installment just released its first, official trailer.

Original star Keanu Reeves (Neo) is back to lead the latest chapter, with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith also returning for supporting roles.

Queer actors Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff also round out the cast, along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), and Christina Ricci.

Sense8 stars Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, and Brian J. Smith will also appear, reuniting with filmmaker Lana Wachowski.

Wachowski will make a bit of history with the epic, becoming the first , solo out transgender director to direct a film of this scale.

Lana directed the first three films with her sister Lilly, who said in an interview last year that the franchise was intended as a trans allegory.

“The world wasn’t quite ready yet,” she said. “The corporate level, the corporate world wasn’t quite ready for it yet.”

“I don’t know how present my transness was in the background of my brain as we were writing it,” she added. “But it all came from the same sort of fire that I’m talking about. Especially for me and Lana, we were existing in this space where the words didn’t exist, so we were always living in a world of imagination.”

Watch: