All about the Trixic Pride Flag and being trixic

As Pride season comes and goes, members of the LGBTQ community and its allies will see hundreds of differently colored flags. Each banner represents a specific kind of sexuality, some of which are lesser-known yet equally valid.
People once viewed sexuality as a binary. This meant that they thought a person was either gay (as in same-gender attracted) or straight. Luckily, we’ve come a long way since then. Instead, the community has realized that sexuality is a spectrum with space for every person – whether they’re cis, trans, or non-binary.
That’s where the term “trixic” comes in. Keep reading to find out about the trixic pride flag and what it means to be trixic.
RELATED: Non-Binary Haircuts: The Best Androgynous Hairstyle Ideas
What Does Being Trixic Mean?
Being trixic refers to when a non-binary person is attracted to women, distinguishing it from being a lesbian or straight.
Until recently, non-binary individuals didn’t have their own widely-used labels for their sexual orientations. This complicated the definition of many sexual orientations and potentially contributed to the erasure of many people’s identities.
However, in 2017, a small Discord and Tumblr-based community coined the terms “trixic” and “orbisian”. Today, these terms are used interchangeably to identify female-attracted non-binary folks.
How To Tell If You Might Be Trixic
Sexuality is fluid, so there are no hard and fast rules about determining which label suits your identity. That said, figuring out if you might be trixic is relatively easy if you’re honest about your gender and sexual preferences.
Ask yourself: are you non-binary? Are you attracted to women? If you answered yes to both questions, then you’re probably trixic. However, the definition of being trixic can also include non-binary individuals who are not exclusively attracted to women, which can confuse many folks.
Ultimately, you don’t have to conform to one identity over the other. After all, many people discover their sexualities as they have more experiences or discover new parts of themselves.
Trixic Pride Flag And Meaning
Trixic pride flags are unique because there isn’t one official banner that encompasses all people who identify this way. Here are a few of the more prominent trixic pride flags.
Modern Trixic Pride Flag
The trixic pride flag has many variations, but the most recognizable one is the five-striped banner. This flag features the interlocking symbols for females and non-binary displayed over the color bars.
White its visual impact is one of the main reasons why this banner is more popular than the alternatives, it isn’t the only reason. Its popularity is primarily attributed to this specific trixic flag’s meaning. The purple and yellow tones reference the non-binary flag, while the pink stripe in the middle indicates an attraction to cis and trans women.
Another variation of this flag doesn’t use the interlocked symbols – many people hang this version in their rooms or homes for simplicity.
Poppy Flower Trixic Flag
While this poppy flower-themed trixic flag is much less popular than the stripes-and-symbols alternative, it’s still used within the non-binary community. The poppy flower flag’s pleasing design mirrors sapphic, Achillean, and diamoric flags.
Some people use this flag instead of the more popular variation because it stands out, especially among the stripe-filled Pride flags. Other folks prefer this flower-themed flag because the central poppy represents “perfect love”.
The primary disadvantage of using this flag in the context of Pride is that it can be a bit more esoteric, which means it may be less accessible.
Four-Stripe Trixic Pride Flag
The four-stripe trixic pride flag isn’t all that different from the more popular 5-stripe or 7-stripe variations. It means all the same things as its more colorful alternative, but it may be more accessible when manufacturing large quantities of flags to use at a Pride protest.
Final Thoughts On The Trixic Pride Flag
Trixic sexuality is one of the lesser-known identities on the spectrum, but the label helps a lot of people figure out who they are. Putting up a flag containing the trixic colors can also help people feel more comfortable with themselves – which is what Pride is all about.
For more LGBTQ-related news and information, keep reading Queerty.
RELATED: Aussie Hunk Hugh Sheridan Comes Out As Non-Binary, Introduces “Greatest Lover Of All Time”
10 Comments
Polaro
Sorry, no this flag is not equal. Equating being non-binary to being anything similar to the challenges of being LGT is a joke. Non-binary is about fashion and getting attention. Loonies hurting the LGBT movement every day.
UlfRaynor
I just don’t get why the editors at Queerty just didn’t use the power of the force to communicate this bit of scripture from the holy church of the Nonbinary.
Perhaps their lack of faith has arrested their divine path toward trans-substantiation.
Let us all pray that He/she, the mother/father speaks to their two spirits so that they may be blessed and sanctified into the all consuming arms of the great and mandatory awakening.
Jon in Canada
This is a joke right?
It has to be. What’s next? An Objectumsexual Flag and yes, that’s a thing too. This has gone from being truly about fighting for recognition of our sexual/personal being to a competition as to how many flags can be made up for every single quirk in society.
It’s embarrassing and further gives ammo to our enemies.
skeldare
Oh for the love of…
Heywood Jablowme
The poppy represents opium, and taking a nap on the road to Emerald City!
mastik8
Shouldn’t this be in The Onion?
scotty
how bout no.
cctv
“The primary disadvantage of using this flag in the context of Pride is that it can be a bit more esoteric, which means it may be less accessible.”
Kangol2
I love how Queerty knows has figured out how to generate clicks and commentary. An entry like this will spark outrage but an article about a longtime trans journalist and activist like Singaporean Gina Chua barely merits even one comment, even though it’s LGBTQ Pride month. Oh well–as long as people keep responding to provocations like this piece, they’ll keep posting them. Meanwhile, we might not see as many articles that actually deal with real LGBTQ people and their achievements in the world, which help ensure we all are treated equal and free.
UlfRaynor
Hey Queerty, why is this relevant to you but the BIG news today, that you’re not even mentioning, is that FINA (the overseers of rules governing Olympic water based sports qualifications) has ruled that only trans athletes that have transitioned before the age of twelve, are eligible to compete in all Olympic water based sports?
I guess Lia won’t be going to compete at the Olympics after all.
But take heart, the organization did recommend separate events for those athletes like Lia who transitioned after puberty and retain the distinctive physical advantages garnered by doing so.