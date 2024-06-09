Watch Russell Tovey give roller disco daddy in the Pet Shop Boys’ latest queer-tastic music video shot by Andrew Haigh, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Troye Sivan entertained Barcelona.

@troyesivan

NAHHHH @Primavera Sound

? original sound – Troye Sivan

Reuben Woodall geared up for Gay Pride bingo.

@reubenwoodall It’s almost Pride Month! Get ready for gay discourse!!! 🌈 #pride #pridemonth #gay #lgbt #lgbtq ♬ original sound – reuben

Katy Perry fixed Harrison Butker’s horrible speech.

@katyperry

fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride ????????? ?

? original sound – Katy Perry

Julio Torres contemplated his legacy.

@todayshow

#JulioTorres wrote the famous ‘Papyrus’ skit on SNL, which starred #RyanGosling as a man haunted by the papyrus font style from the movie Avatar. He reacts to the movie changing the font for their second film. #TheWayOfWater #TODAYShow

? original sound – TODAY Show

Delta Work discussed closeted celebrities.

@mompodcasts

If you have a powerful platform, use it. #VeryDelta #DeltaWork #CosmoQueenOfMelrose #FYP

? original sound – Mompodcasts

Kylie Minogue cruised a fan.

@kylieminogue

?? Happy Pride Happy Kylie ??

? Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue

Hannah McElhinney covered queer temporality.

@rainbowhistoryclass Sorry we didn’t reply, we were on queer time xoxo This week’s episode on queer temporality is out now 🎧 #pridemonth #history #historytime #coolfacts #gaytiktok ♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈

Whoopi Goldberg gathered the cast of Sister Act 2.

@queerty

#WhoopiGoldberg reunites #SisterAct2 cast members to perform ‘Oh Happy Day’. ???? @The View

? original sound – Queerty*

Chucky served gay icon.

@vizzy_vee

Did Peacock just out Chucky? #pridemonth

? MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS) – Tommy Richman

And Meg spotted her lawyer.

@abefarrelly happy pride from megs lawyer #pride #weho #fyp ♬ original sound – Abe Farrelly

