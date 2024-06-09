Watch Russell Tovey give roller disco daddy in the Pet Shop Boys’ latest queer-tastic music video shot by Andrew Haigh, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Troye Sivan entertained Barcelona.
Reuben Woodall geared up for Gay Pride bingo.
@reubenwoodall It’s almost Pride Month! Get ready for gay discourse!!! 🌈 #pride #pridemonth #gay #lgbt #lgbtq ♬ original sound – reuben
Katy Perry fixed Harrison Butker’s horrible speech.
Julio Torres contemplated his legacy.
Delta Work discussed closeted celebrities.
Kylie Minogue cruised a fan.
Hannah McElhinney covered queer temporality.
@rainbowhistoryclass Sorry we didn’t reply, we were on queer time xoxo This week’s episode on queer temporality is out now 🎧 #pridemonth #history #historytime #coolfacts #gaytiktok ♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈
Whoopi Goldberg gathered the cast of Sister Act 2.
Chucky served gay icon.
And Meg spotted her lawyer.
@abefarrelly happy pride from megs lawyer #pride #weho #fyp ♬ original sound – Abe Farrelly
