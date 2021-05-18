Qualifications sold separately

Trump acolyte and Rudy spawn Andrew Giuliani mocked following his big announcement

By

Andrew Giuliani — yeah that Andrew Giuliani. He’s Rudy Giuliani’s kid. You know, the one who made $95,000 a year to act as the Trump administration’s “liaison to the sports community.” Now he wants to parlay that invaluable experience into becoming the next governor of the state of New York.

On Tuesday the 35-year-old announced his candidacy in the 2022 election. He’ll run for the GOP nomination in a bid to take the governorship from Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who has become tangled in multiple scandals involving sexual harassment and misreporting of nursing home Covid-19 deaths.

Giuliani told CNN he’s running “for all New Yorkers,” but given his close ties to Trump and, well, his father, that might be a lost argument on many New York residents.

If his campaign is anything like this wild appearance on TV defending his dad last month, it should make for quite the show.

During a wild 10-minute back and forth with Erin Burnett, Andrew looked less-than-dignified as he deflected questions, hurled accusations, and rattled off conspiracy theories, including one about the judge who signed the search warrant for the raid on his father’s home.

“Who appointed the judge?” Andrew asked Burnett. “President Barack Obama! You have an Obama-appointed judge who has signed this warrant where no other judge would sign this warrant!”

To which the CNN host countered, “You have proof that no other judge would sign the warrant?”

He did not, of course.

Twitter had a lot to say about Andrew throwing his hat into the ring: