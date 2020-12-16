Trump’s Florida neighbors demand he retire somewhere–anywhere–else

Though our idea of a typical housing dispute might involve who at the last piece of pizza, this one is nonetheless relatable. Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida are demanding he find somewhere else to call home once he packs up his toothbrush and exits the White House in January.

Unsurprisingly, Trump is opting not to return to his New York City digs once he’s out of office. He’s not exactly gained favor in Manhattan during his presidency. Now the Palm Beach community is using a legal dispute to try to get him to settle down somewhere else.

According to the Washington Post, the neighbors sent a demand letter to the town and to Trump arguing that because he converted the massive estate from a residence to a private club in 1993, he can no longer claim it as his permanent residence.

“Under the agreement,” the paper explains, “club members are banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s guest suites and cannot stay there for any longer than seven consecutive days. Before the arrangement was sealed, an attorney for Trump assured the town council in a public meeting that he would not live at Mar-a-Lago.”

The neighbors claim Trump should be held to the same rule.

Additionally, they say that a deal he made with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to list the property, completed in 1927, as a historic site explicitly states Trump “agreed to ‘forever’ relinquish his rights to develop Mar-a-Lago or to use it for ‘any purpose other than club use.'”

The letter suggests Trump should “avoid an embarrassing situation” and find another property to bask in the warm glow of his legacy.