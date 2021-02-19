#justiceforsnowflake

Twitter cares more about Ted Cruz’s poodle Snowflake than Ted Cruz does

By

Senator Ted Cruz is currently in the middle of a potentially career-ending public relations nightmare after he was busted for abandoning his constituents during a deadly winter storm and sneaking off to Cancún in the middle of a global pandemic then blaming his 10 and 12-year-old daughters for the whole thing. A leaked group chat later showed that Cruz’s wife, Heidi, was actually the one who suggested the last minute getaway.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Cruz also appears to have abandoned his family dog, a white poodle named Snowflake, who was purportedly left to fend for himself in the freezing dark house while his owners soaked up the sun on a warm beach in Mexico.

Journalist Michael Hardy passed by Cruz’s house in Houston around 1 PM yesterday and happened to see Snowflake peering sadly out the window.

“Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle,” Hardy tweeted, along with a photo of the forlorn-looking canine.

Hardly followed that up with a second tweet, saying, “Just to clarify, this was taken around 1pm central on Thursday. It’s possible Ted brought the poodle back from Cancun with him, or that a family member was staying behind to take care of the dog.”

It’s not clear who was looking after Snowflake while the Cruzes were away, but a security guard was seen parked outside of the family’s home, leading some to believe that maybe (hopefully!) whoever was in that car was taking care of the animal.

In any event, folx on Twitter are very concerned…

