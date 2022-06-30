order in the court

Twitter celebrates Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson amid major SCOTUS setbacks

It’s bee a rough couple of weeks in Supreme Court news, with conservative justices dominating rulings on issues from gun control to abortion rights to the fight against climate change.

Just today, the court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions, and agreed to hear a case that could drastically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted, potentially jeopardizing election integrity.

That being said, there is one major reason to pause and celebrate a SCOTUS development today — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially been sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Jackson replaces liberal now-former Justice Stephen Breyer, who stepped down from his position today.

Her confirmation hearing, if you recall, was a GOP sideshow of epic proportions, making today’s swearing in all the more satisfying.

While the conservative stronghold on the court won’t change with Jackson’s arrival, folks are still hailing the historic moment:

 