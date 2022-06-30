Twitter celebrates Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson amid major SCOTUS setbacks

It’s bee a rough couple of weeks in Supreme Court news, with conservative justices dominating rulings on issues from gun control to abortion rights to the fight against climate change.

Just today, the court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to broadly regulate carbon emissions, and agreed to hear a case that could drastically change the way elections for Congress and the presidency are conducted, potentially jeopardizing election integrity.

That being said, there is one major reason to pause and celebrate a SCOTUS development today — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially been sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Jackson replaces liberal now-former Justice Stephen Breyer, who stepped down from his position today.

Her confirmation hearing, if you recall, was a GOP sideshow of epic proportions, making today’s swearing in all the more satisfying.

While the conservative stronghold on the court won’t change with Jackson’s arrival, folks are still hailing the historic moment:

The news we needed this week. Grateful for you #KetanjiBrownJackson!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Zw6ubL64H0 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) June 30, 2022

Today we celebrate a monumental moment in history. Ketanji Brown Jackson, we congratulate and thank you for your dedication to this country. You are an inspiration to all girls to persevere. #ketanjibrownjackson #scotus #supremecourt #blackgirlmagic pic.twitter.com/2rFNN6arYT — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) June 30, 2022

Not only do we finally have a Black woman on the Supreme Court, but a highly qualified professional who will represent Black women, and all Americans, well. #KetanjiBrownJackson — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) June 30, 2022

My heart is full. They called her everything but a child of God in those hearings and now they must call her Madam Justice! Congratulations Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson! #KetanjiBrownJackson — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) June 30, 2022

Today is not just a great day for little Black girls, but for ALL Girls. Today is not just a great day for Black women, but for ALL Women. It is not just a great day for Black people, but for ALL People. #SupremeCourt #KetanjiBrownJackson pic.twitter.com/PpKpux8FnW — Dr. Sandi Hutchinson (@Mom2SportsGirls) June 30, 2022

At last, a jurist on the SCOTUS worthy of the legacy of, Justice Thurgood Marshall!#KetanjiBrownJackson — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 30, 2022

At a time of great anxiety and pain in our country, today is an extraordinary moment where Justice #KetanjiBrownJackson’s swearing in shines a bright light of hope for the future. pic.twitter.com/Oa2FhroSAy — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) June 30, 2022

Congratulations to the Honorable Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on officially becoming the first black female United States Supreme Court Justice. There is no one more qualified and more deserving for the job than her #KetanjiBrownJackson #MadamJustice pic.twitter.com/LNNUC5f7cl — Doryfan111 (@Doryfan111) June 30, 2022

When you see something happen in your lifetime that you dreamed about & hoped would happen. Joy fills my heart. #KetanjiBrownJackson #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/No59BRv3aF — Jannie Cotton for AR State House District 67 (@JannieCotton67) June 30, 2022