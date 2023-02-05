Twitter users share their ‘gay awakenings’ and our eyes are wide open

It doesn’t take much from a film or TV character — a shirtless scene, a sidelong glance, or even a smirk — to send impressionable viewers’ hearts aflutter. And on Twitter, users have been sharing the screen visions responsible for their gay awakenings.
The user-submitted Urban Dictionary definitions of “gay awakening,” by the way, are as wholesome as they are accurate. One says the experience “can sometimes be terrifying and sometimes [be] euphoric.” Another reads, “It’s scary and wonderful, and you lose all control. Your definition of love is redefined, and you realize this is what you have been waiting for.”
JoJo Siwa, for her part, treated viewers to a “gay awakening story time” last October on TikTok, saying she binge-listened to Demi Lovato’s 2015 song “Cool for the Summer” — long before she knew what it meant — and also glommed onto Jenna Dewan’s Magic Mike dance from Lip Sync Battle.
Below, we’ve rounded up dozens more “gay awakening story times”… to the tune of 45 tweets on the topic.
He was the gay awakening of an entire generation. pic.twitter.com/nBWst9wn0t
— Queer as folk (@br4444ulio) January 28, 2023
Like this was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/KtNbVGvGq4
— Jager Maestro (@BiIIyldoI) April 19, 2022
happiest birthday to our gay awakening embeth davidtz pic.twitter.com/TGNwZQ2y0X
— már (@catebismyfav) August 11, 2021
When did you realise you were gay? Justin Long in Jeepers Creepers was an awakening for me. pic.twitter.com/PlTYLWCwqh
— Trekkie David (@davidmcgeoch9) January 29, 2023
My gay awakening https://t.co/SEKn8DhFLI pic.twitter.com/W3ODVSB2q1
— preorder FARZANAS SPITE ?????he/him (@authfelixgraves) June 2, 2021
honestly this guy from school of rock was a gay awakening pic.twitter.com/wxI0vRBPaf
— ??Denali?? (@denalifox) January 20, 2023
my first gay awakening pic.twitter.com/aJ4dtb4iyc
— ???????????? ? (@youngnudyimpala) July 12, 2021
they were my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/gXvCRcAWlq
— lil uzi vers (@NOCHlLLWlLL) November 30, 2022
my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/ScDNy8uNJC
— aisha ? (@simpfordamelios) December 16, 2022
Rewatching some of Buffy Season 3 and it’s obvious that a lot of my gay awakening was Angel coming back from Hell butt naked. I think I wore down my video tape rewinding it and playing it over and over again. pic.twitter.com/lRZG4cnAlw
— The Scarlet B!tch ? (@thechildoftime) September 4, 2020
gay awakening pic.twitter.com/EjDhCeUqNs
— Paul MezKarl (@karlitsssssss) August 17, 2021
My gay awakening mayhaps x pic.twitter.com/KFPk3bs2cN
— Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) November 29, 2022
this was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/JcIMNMDx72
— kate ? (@anxietylore) October 30, 2022
Random thought… but… er.. what was your gay awakening? pic.twitter.com/LJBHNkigYC
— DocBlythe (@Doc_Blythe) January 8, 2023
i tell you guys all the time that this woman was a huge part of my gay awakening and somehow i’m still blown away by her every time i see her pic.twitter.com/Wnjirf1ry1
— em (@joonember) January 25, 2023
Was this part of anyone else's gay sexual awakening, or just me? pic.twitter.com/76FCB8Oczh
— MattHercSmash (@MattHulkSmash) December 12, 2021
gay awakening methinks pic.twitter.com/AgE8TNdOCl
— h?j — ? (@vaxznas) January 21, 2023
so in retrospect I think george of the jungle was almost certainly my gay awakening? pic.twitter.com/o5rCDAlwhk
— Russell (@Medic_Russell) June 26, 2021
Lt. Surge was part of my gay awakening. pic.twitter.com/B67i91JN5J
— Donny (@dgschell) September 23, 2022
two words: gay. awakening. pic.twitter.com/jj6jwyJJlL
— jules. (@wildsapphic) January 6, 2023
my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/CoUI40jVrN
— abby | tlou spoilers (@villaneve15) December 28, 2022
Happy National Coming Out Day to my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/eFPdN8kyDX
— Holekage Of The Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) October 12, 2022
this was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/0HLD7BsR30
— Samantha (@itssamanthaaaa_) October 11, 2022
this was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/PQd4cTZRJo
— jack (@bxshell_) August 11, 2022
gay awakening when i was small pic.twitter.com/S44s2gJmxc
— ? (@dyingroot) April 7, 2022
teen beach movie was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/fomXTqPK2o
— Seddera Side (@sedderaside) August 4, 2022
dr mark sloan was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/36bSeeLBzB
— ryan (@crymatica) August 30, 2021
my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/ZbqROWhejz
— Sasà ? (@auraofsasa) December 21, 2022
Temple of Doom is very dated and questionable but it was also my gay awakening. 10/10 would let him tear my heart out pic.twitter.com/rTbSGCYbOo
— loona the boycott (@TropKickThunder) July 25, 2022
Camila Cabello was my gay awakening for a very good reason pic.twitter.com/VeA5muhtCd
— gaia| wenclair era (@PsychoFreakforC) October 8, 2022
This was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/klbbofe0Lg
— Gay Toad (@GayToad_3) July 22, 2022
gay awakening pic.twitter.com/Ut3g28mwb8
— doja's gallery (@dojasgallery) May 30, 2021
Just remembered that Beiyuan was Chengling's gay awakening in the novel like yeah, relatable pic.twitter.com/Yx0ckV7Jra
— Twink Enjoyers Anonymous (@fubroshi) December 29, 2021
shay mitchell was my gay awakening like pic.twitter.com/PzQCBIkHfc
— earth rabbit (@mirubunnie) November 1, 2022
happy 76th birthday to @susansarandon, my gay awakening and spiritual mother ?? pic.twitter.com/IFzT8YJwAj
— milfvia plath (@gaynarowlands) October 4, 2022
my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/86MSg8IOzM
— chase (@chaseme) July 10, 2022
happy pride to my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/gqmxsaCpBt
— bela? (@avasword) June 7, 2022
my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/n57flYO1ZL
— hj (@catiebIanket) May 17, 2022
he was my gay awakening tbh pic.twitter.com/cDh9Wc2B1R
— alaska ?? (@onlinegirlie) April 24, 2021
my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/lYuiReAVtf
— abby | tlou spoilers (@villaneve15) April 12, 2022
she was my gay awakening. pic.twitter.com/qXBaBBh76d
— malia ? ia era (@tobesomals) February 23, 2022
il mio gay awakening pic.twitter.com/YrFTpL5GZw
— matisse (@iosonomatisse) March 21, 2022
This was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/Fy9UBCUmiv
— Lakan (@jacques_lakan) February 16, 2022
Which fictional character caused your gay awakening ? Mine was Johnny storm ? pic.twitter.com/Ujo1vwYAfB
— Niks ? (@_Neekhil_) January 21, 2022
This man probably doesn’t know how large of a gay awakening he was/is. I’m still wanting that banana split. pic.twitter.com/WSNR4tiXLm
— Christian Mørk (@MorkyMork94) September 6, 2021
5 Comments
cc423
Wow. So there were no gay people before 1988. Learn something new everyday.
theaterbloke
I’m pretty old so mine was Len Whiting in Romeo and Juliet. Maybe even Michael Parks as Adam in The Bible. Certainly reinforced by John Philip Law as Pygar in Barbarella.
Diplomat
Wow you’re hitting some good ones.
I’ll never forget Leonard Whiting’s beautiful butt shot, whew.
For my gay awakening it was Robert Redford in Little Fauss and Big Halsey. Paralyzing. Got me good.
Today’s perfect swoon would have to be Chris Evans.
RIGay
Jon-Erik Hexum! [mic drop]
Diplomat
Just looked him up. OMG. That’s a fatal attraction.