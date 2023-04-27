More info has dropped on ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ gay rom-com arriving this summer

There’s a new gay rom-com arriving on Amazon Prime this summer. The streamer yesterday treated us to a first glimpse of the movie when it dropped a poster on Instagram (above).

Red, White, & Royal Blue is based on a New York Times bestseller of the same name by queer, non-binary author Casey McQuiston. The 2019 book focuses on the relationship between a fictional US President’s son and a British prince

According to the movie’s official description, “Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.”

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

The movie adaptation of the much-loved novel will also feature Sarah Shahi and Stephen Fry.

The movie poster shows the legs of two men crossed over one another. One wears Union Jack socks and the other has Stars and Stripes socks.

Pedigree production

Red, White & Royal Blue marks the directorial debut of Matthew López, the Tony Award-winning playwright for The Inheritance. It’s been produced by Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon) and Sarah Schechter.

The movie comes to Amazon Prime on August 11. Arriving just a few days after the new season of Heartstopper, August is shaping up to be a big month for lovers of queer romance.

“Heartstopper S2 release date announced, now Red, White & Royal Blue??! 😍 I just need news about Young Royals S3 and the gay holy trinity will be complete 🙏😆🥰🌈” said one commentator on Instagram.

Check out some photos of the leading men below.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Nichols Galitzine