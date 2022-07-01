Viral clip from Wyoming GOP debate reaches new level of stupidity and the Internet just can’t

Rep. Liz Cheney is in the national spotlight as one of the two Republicans on the House committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but her involvement is doing her no favors as she seeks reelection back in Wyoming.

Reportedly trailing in the polls, Cheney came out swinging at the Wyoming Republican House debate on Thursday, telling her opponents and the crowd “the truth matters.”

Harriet Hageman, Former President Donald Trump‘s pick in the race, did not seem to agree. She refused to say the 2020 election was not stolen after Cheney challenged her on the issue.

No surprise there, but what many observers were taken with was the general display of incompetence on the debate floor, with Cheney often appearing like the only adult on the stage.

A roundup of some of the evening’s more inept displays has since gone viral:

“This wasn’t SNL on a Thursday night,” tweeted The Republican Accountability Project. “This was Wyoming’s Republican primary debate.”

Here’s how folks are responding:

