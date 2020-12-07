WATCH: Amy Schumer’s Melissa Carone impression is the perfect way to start the week

The fallout from last week’s voter fraud hearings in Georgia continues. With Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani checking into the hospital due to COVID-19 infection and possibly drunk “witness” Melissa Carone becoming a meme sensation, comic Amy Schumer has decided to weigh in. Over the weekend, Schumer posted a searing impersonation of Carone which has gone viral itself.

In the video, Schumer dons a pair of eyeglasses and puts her hair in a messy beehive–it looks more like a nest of some kind–and proceeds to skewer Carone by repeating some of the Republican conspiracy theorist’s claims.

Related: WATCH: Michigan voter fraud hearing derails as Rudy Giuliani can’t control loony “witness”

“That poll book is completely, completely, completely off,” Schumer slurs, writing about in her chair. In another clip, she repeats Carone’s claim “That poll book is off by 100,000,” while mocking Carone’s oddly loose body language. In another clip, she sips from a martini glass while accusing Georgia officials of cooking the voter roster.

Melissa Carone became a viral celebrity after accusing Georgia officials of manipulating votes to swing the state for Joe Biden in the 2020 Election. Her testimony–which was not given under oath–earned attention both for its outrageous claims, as well as for Carone’s slurred speech and shaky posture. Her behavior has prompted wide speculation that Carone was drunk during her remarks. To date, judges in Georgia have ruled that Carone is not a reliable witness, and her allegations are unfounded.

Memo to Ms. Carone: somehow, Amy Schumer’s mockery makes her a more credible witness than you.