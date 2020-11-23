WATCH: Lifetime drops trailer for the gay-themed ‘The Christmas Setup,’ and we’re in love

Need a bit of help to get in the holiday spirit in days of pandemic and political nincompoopery? Look no further: the trailer for The Christmas Setup, Lifetime’s first LGBTQ-themed holiday film, has arrived.

The Christmas Setup follows Hugo (Ben Lewis) a successful, big-city gay man who returns to the more midwestern Milwaukee to celebrate Christmas with the family. Though he brings his best friend (Ellen Wong) along for moral support, Hugo’s mom (Fran Drescher) has something else in mind: setting Hugo up with Patrick (Blake Lee) his former high school crush, who has since come out of the closet himself.

With a gay icon like Drescher and real-life husbands Lee and Lewis in the leading roles, even our cynical hearts can’t say no to The Christmas Setup. The film is just one of several queer-themed holiday comedies to arrive this year, including Happiest Season on Hulu, Dashing in December on the Paramount Network and The Christmas House on the Hallmark Channel.

The Christmas Setup premieres on Lifetime December 12.