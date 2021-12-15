WATCH: Olivia Coleman throws drag-queen level shade at Jack Whitehall

Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Coleman threw some well-executed shade at fellow Brit Jack Whitehall on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Whitehall was there to promote the UK release of Clifford the Big Red Dog, in which he plays illustrator uncle Casey Howard.

After showing a clip of the film, Norton quipped that it’s his “breakthrough” role since he had to use an American accent for the part. But Coleman got the last laugh.

The clip may be titled “Olivia Colman Accidentally Insults Jack Whitehall’s American Accent,” but we all know that was no accident.

Watch: