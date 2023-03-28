WATCH: The “gay for pay” performers behind Broke Straight Boys tell their story in this wild docuseries

Image Credit: ‘Broke Straight Boys,’ Here TV

If you’re a gay man with internet access, a wandering mind, and some time to kill, chances are you’ve stumbled across the work of Broke Straight Boys once or twice over the years.

The adult film brand is one of the most recognized on the web that specializes in “gay for pay” content, with heterosexual men (so we’re told) typically enjoying some stiff banter before they engage in decidedly un-heterosexual relations with reckless abandon.

“But, wait, are these guys really straight?,” you might ask. If they weren’t, would that ruin the appeal for you?

Well, back in 2014, a reality docu-series attempted to answer those questions—and so many more—by following along with the lives, loves, and lubes of a group of men who dared to make “gay-for-pay” a career, a lifestyle.

Fittingly, that series was called Broke Straight Boys, and its eight episodes ran on gay network Here TV nearly a decade ago.

Image Credit: ‘Broke Straight Boys,’ Here TV

Considering it aired on television, it shouldn’t be terribly surprising to learn that the series itself doesn’t feature any sex or explicit nudity, but it does show you just about everything else going on in these guys’ lives, from rehearsals to vacations to all the drama that goes down behind the scenes when the cameras are off.

At its center is Mark Erickson, the owner of adult film studio BluMedia, who houses a rotating cast of young straight men in his mansion while they come to town to film scenes for Broke Straight Boys.

The series logline touts itself as the story of a “dysfunctional family,” and that’s certainly one way to look at it! As performers come and go over the course of the eight episodes, we’re treated to a fascinating glimpse into their psyches as they make their living in a career that many would call taboo.

Some maintain they’re providing a fantasy—”there’s no enjoyment in it”—and we even get to meet a few of their girlfriends. And others… well, *spoiler alert* but we can confirm that, by the end of the series, we discover that two of these guys are actually in love with each other!

Suffice it to say, the Broke Straight Boys series is a wild ride!

After its original broadcast, all eight episodes became available on the adult film studio’s website—and later on their OnlyFans page. But now the series returns to Here TV, where it can be viewed by subscribers through their streaming platform (or through Amazon Prime Video via a free seven-day trial).

For the curious, check out Here TV’s new trailer for the series below: