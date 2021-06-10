WATCH: Things get steamy as Victor plots to lose his virginity in ‘Love, Victor’

Love, Victor Season 2 debuts tomorrow, June 11, and we have an exclusive clip from the new season.

Season 2 of the show picks up where Season 1 left off: Victor (Michael Cimino) has affirmed his relationship with Benji (George Sear) and come out of the closet to his family. Of course, coming out is just the beginning.

Related: The trailer for ‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 is giving us all the feels

The new clip finds Victor and his bestie Felix (Anthony Turpel) talking about how and when to lose their virginities. Victor laments the lack of gay sex education anywhere…except for maybe the internet.

Use your imagination on that one.

Beginning June 11, fans of the show in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago can take part in a special photoactivation as a means of celebrating LGBTQ identity and pride.

See the details below for locations and times, and check out our exclusive look at Victor’s new plight. Love, Victor returns to Hulu June 11.

LOS ANGELES

Dates: Friday June 11 – Sunday June 13

Hours:

Friday 6/11: 10am – 8pm

Saturday 6/12: 10am – 8pm

Sunday 6/13: 11am – 7pm

Location:

Closest Address : 395 Santa Monica Pl, Santa Monica, CA 90401

: 395 Santa Monica Pl, Santa Monica, CA 90401 General Location : Santa Monica Place at Broadway in between Tesla and Nike stores

: Santa Monica Place at Broadway in between Tesla and Nike stores Note: Santa Monica Place is doing a month-long Pride celebration, including art installations, DJ performances, etc

CHICAGO

Dates: Friday June 18 – Sunday June 20

Hours: 12p-8p daily

Location:

Closest Address : 3514 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

: 3514 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657 General Location : Northalsted (formerly known as Boystown) on N Halsted, in between W Brompton Ave & W Cornelia Ave

: Northalsted (formerly known as Boystown) on N Halsted, in between W Brompton Ave & W Cornelia Ave Note: next to Forever Yogurt & across from Cupid’s Leather shop in iconic LGBTQ+ neighborhood, 2 blocks from Wrigley Field

NYC

Dates: Friday June 25 – Sunday June 27

Hours: 12p-8p daily

Location: