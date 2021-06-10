WATCH: Things get steamy as Victor plots to lose his virginity in ‘Love, Victor’

Love, Victor Season 2 debuts tomorrow, June 11, and we have an exclusive clip from the new season.
Season 2 of the show picks up where Season 1 left off: Victor (Michael Cimino) has affirmed his relationship with Benji (George Sear) and come out of the closet to his family. Of course, coming out is just the beginning.
The new clip finds Victor and his bestie Felix (Anthony Turpel) talking about how and when to lose their virginities. Victor laments the lack of gay sex education anywhere…except for maybe the internet.
Use your imagination on that one.
Beginning June 11, fans of the show in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago can take part in a special photoactivation as a means of celebrating LGBTQ identity and pride.
See the details below for locations and times, and check out our exclusive look at Victor’s new plight. Love, Victor returns to Hulu June 11.
LOS ANGELES
Dates: Friday June 11 – Sunday June 13
Hours:
- Friday 6/11: 10am – 8pm
- Saturday 6/12: 10am – 8pm
- Sunday 6/13: 11am – 7pm
Location:
- Closest Address: 395 Santa Monica Pl, Santa Monica, CA 90401
- General Location: Santa Monica Place at Broadway in between Tesla and Nike stores
- Note: Santa Monica Place is doing a month-long Pride celebration, including art installations, DJ performances, etc
CHICAGO
Dates: Friday June 18 – Sunday June 20
Hours: 12p-8p daily
Location:
- Closest Address: 3514 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657
- General Location: Northalsted (formerly known as Boystown) on N Halsted, in between W Brompton Ave & W Cornelia Ave
- Note: next to Forever Yogurt & across from Cupid’s Leather shop in iconic LGBTQ+ neighborhood, 2 blocks from Wrigley Field
NYC
Dates: Friday June 25 – Sunday June 27
Hours: 12p-8p daily
Location:
- Closest Address: 61 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014
- General Location: Greenwich Village outside The Duplex (nightclub) on 7th Ave at the corner of Christopher St
- Note: located 2 doors down from historic gay rights venue The Stonewall Inn
- Note: across the street from National Monument Christopher Park (part of NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project), home of the Gay Liberation Monument