This weekend, celebrate Queer History Month with a journey into our past

The Untold: Equal

Billy Porter narrates this fantastic series of vignettes telling the story of LGBTQ pioneers of days gone by. For most of the figures chronicled in Equal, the series offers the first time their stories have received proper attention. Even better, a the show benefits from the guidance of two very talented queer directors, Kimberly Reed and Stephen Kijak.

Equal also stars a litany of LGBTQ talent–Anthony Rapp, Cheyanne Jackson, Samira Wiley, Sarah Gilbert, Theo Germaine, Jamie Clayton, Jai Rodriguez, Hailie Sahar and more–stepping into the shoes of the pioneers that build the foundation for the modern push for equality. Using a mix of archive footage and reenactments, as well as monologues delivered to the camera, the show offers a surreal and personal take on our history, often voiced in the words from those who lived it. From grassroots figures such as Sylvia Rivera to Frank Kameny-type activists to playwright Lorriane Hansberry, among other artists–Equal uncovers what long was said only in whisper, or disappeared from history almost completely. It’s a moving, inspiring way to honor our queer forebearers…and a great way to get motivated just ahead of a Presidential Election.

Streams on HBO Max.