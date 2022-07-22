Whatever you do, do NOT call JoJo Siwa a lesbian

View this post on Instagram
“You can be queer and be girly. … A lot of times, lesbians are taken to be masculine. If you’re a lesbian … Do you want to be a boy? That’s not the case. There are plenty of very feminine lesbians.
I don’t like the word itself. Les-bi-an. It’s just like a lot. But I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what I am. It’s like the word ‘moist.’ It’s just like … ugh!“JoJo Siwa speaking to Yahoo! Life about her identity and joking about the word “lesbian.”
3 Comments
Donston
She didn’t say don’t call her a lesbian. That’s the complete opposite of what she said. Y’all will just say anything for a headline.
Queers do seem to struggle a lot with the words “gay” and “lesbian”, especially in their youth. I suppose a lot of it has to do with fluidity, questioning, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. But a lot of it also has to do traumas and insecurities and internalized phobias and how “gay” and “lesbian” are still used to shame people or peg people’s dimensions, personalities and tastes. Even many out queers who embrace “gay” or “lesbian” identities still use those words to shame or to broad stroke people. So, I do understand the complicated relationship some have with those words. It is a shame that we’re still in the “I can be a ‘manly’ gay” or “I can be a girly ‘lesbian” phase of social politics. It just shows how basic a lot of people’s views of identities, sexuality, gender, love, relationships still are but also shows how insecure and self-conscious and respectability-focused a lot of queers still are.
Cam
She didn’t say what you said she did. This is an irresponsible headline.
Winsocki
I have absolutely no idea who she is, what she does or why she is ‘famous’ ( not so much since clueless about her ).