You put what where? Gays share the hilarious found objects that fostered their sexual experimentation

It’s not even the weekend, but Gay Twitter X is showing their *ss… or rather, the things they’ve tried to stick up there.

Before you clutch your pearls too tightly, don’t worry. The steamy conversation stemmed from an innocuous place. More or less.

It’s no secret that queer sex remains a taboo topic, especially in schools. And for that reason, many LGBTQ+ people recall having to take their sexual education into their own hands –– and refrigerator produce drawers.

In fact, that shared experience is what prompted Zach (@zz_vers) to share his favorite ice breaker: “finding out what random object my friends shoved up their *ss as an adolescent.” Oop!

My favorite LGBTQ past time is finding out what random object my friends shoved up their ass as an adolescent — Zach (@zz_vers) December 7, 2023

OK, the verbiage is a bit crass on the surface. However, sexual experimentation is an oft-ignored, but completely natural part of adolescence.

And the flood of gay users who began sharing their own ridiculous experiences with found objects –– from plungers, to their sister’s Barbies –– is proof that we’ve all been there.

Apparently, some of us were much more creative than others.

Ribbed for his pleasure pic.twitter.com/3DaW7F8wTQ — Cammy Hughes (@cameronhughest) December 7, 2023

you already know mine was the handle to my moms cake knife — ghetto drab art fag🫧 (@StormDorm411) December 7, 2023

wienerschnitzel antenna topper 🌭🫠 — ꒯⚔️2̶2̶ 🪐 (@_1022ddL) December 7, 2023

If only my sister knew… pic.twitter.com/iGGP1U0Lud — Kokonico (@niconikoknee) December 7, 2023

Alright, maybe The New York Times made some points when they asserted “We should all know less about each other.”

But there’s something to be said about the culture of, erm, candidness fostered by LGBTQ+ social media communities. Especially when essential (and harm-reducing) discussions around sexual health and education for queer youth remain stigmatized.

In fact, only a mere 8.2% of LGBTQ+ middle and high school students received sex education in school that was queer-inclusive, according to a 2021 GLSEN study.

Furthermore, more than 24% of LGBTQ+ students didn’t receive any kind of school-sponsored sexual education at all. (And these statistics were before the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill was passed.)

this post brought back memories lol — Erik Sommer (@TheMuffinCub) December 7, 2023

Understandably, not everyone was willing to spill the dirty details. The internet is forever after all!

In fact, some gays were more disturbed than they were entertained. Call it “top privilege”… or traumatizing embarrassment.

I've never wanted to do this. Ever. My side origin story. https://t.co/mWUq0nVHjL — Shemar Whore (@Sir_mute_a_hoe) December 7, 2023

you would never get this info out of me https://t.co/0ZvOrN4PmP pic.twitter.com/vWFfnlWCxc — ino ➃ • ᱬ 🍉 (@ivytorch) December 7, 2023

what is going on in this thread omg — ivan (@ivan_3690) December 7, 2023

Thankfully, the responses were more comically enlightening than they were horrific.

But perhaps rising acceptance around the LGBTQ+ community will help foster better sexual education for future generations.

According to GLSEN, 85% of parents actually support “discussion of sexual orientation as part of sex education in high school.” (We don’t think they’d likely support the abuse of their groceries or cosmetic products, but that’s beside the point.)

And even if progress isn’t moving as quickly as we’d like to see, hopefully frank conversations like this can stop younger generations from making our mistakes.

Like the amount of gays who talked about using wooden broom handles?! Oh, the splinters, honey!

Check out more of the most hilarious responses on social media below.

Broom handle ? and one time I considered a hot dog but I decided against that one https://t.co/Ty3a8eaGUw — a librarian of sorts (@GhastlyAndGay) December 7, 2023

my flatmate and his screwdriver lol he used to get called screwdriver boy in high school https://t.co/Fgv1EHkdWB — Ghost Mutt (@TyeTyeee) December 7, 2023

I know someone who did these pic.twitter.com/HHcLcWbSOQ — finn ☾ (@icgedits) December 7, 2023

The handle of a painted wooden maraca after all the beads had fallen out of it https://t.co/BrDs4nQTLa — FocusLunch (@FocusLunch) December 7, 2023

idk if they all fit in one tweet https://t.co/T825bZNKYq — alex (@RUGGEDC0UNTRY) December 7, 2023

Heat and cool settings pic.twitter.com/Gdmou0RLeB — PilipinoPapi (@PilipinoPapa) December 7, 2023

One of these lego antennas. I think it was the second from the left



Also the handle of one of these combs. Single most painful experience of my life, even more than when a dog bit my eyeball pic.twitter.com/DOuVNp8f2P — homo erectus (@homoerectious) December 7, 2023

pez dispenser — Harrison Todd (@harris_sinn) December 7, 2023

Mine was a toy hot dog with a somewhat painful seam. I didn’t like it but I tried it several times. — Snorkel bulk (@bulk_snorkel) December 7, 2023