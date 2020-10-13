40 second clip of Anderson Cooper’s face captures America’s mood

Donald Trump has a thing for the Village People, regularly blasting such gay-adjacent jams as “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man” at this superspreader events campaign rallies.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper was covering the most recent rally held in Florida on Monday night when correspondent Gary Tuchman noted the song in the background was “Macho Man”.

Related: WATCH: Trump blasts gay anthem as he angrily storms off stage

Without having to utter a single word, Cooper’s face communicated in 40 seconds what so many Americans have been feeling for four years.

Watch:

Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. ???? pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR — Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020

Trump found time to dance to “Y.M.C.A.” later in the night.

File under ‘things you can’t unsee’:

This angle of the ymca dance is the most mesmerizing pic.twitter.com/MYaRyK5apA — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 13, 2020