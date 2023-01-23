Adult film star Sharok exposes a different side of himself at fashion show & makes a strong statement

Gay adult film star Sharok is used to getting the attention of fans for his extensive x-rated resume on platforms such as OnlyFans.
But last week, Sharok put the focus on his feelings on a personal social issue as he walked the runway for the first time ever at Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s Fall 2023 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.
Sharok, who is Iranian American, used his couture close-up to draw attention to the ongoing civil rights crackdown going on in Iran, where the government continues arresting and executing citizens who voice dissent.
The uprisings began in September 2022, following the arrest of 22-year-old Iranian woman Masha Amini for not wearing the mandatory hijab covering in accordance with the regime’s regulations. While at the police station, Amini was taken to the hospital and later died under suspicious circumstances.
In the weeks and months that followed, Sharok has used his social media to add to the voices expressing their outrage to the situation in Iran.
Being Iranian and part of a marginalized community means I can’t in good conscience go on using my platform strictly for work. I’ve been trying to do both for almost 4 months now. #iranians back home are in the midst of a revolution, living in the diaspora means we have a duty –
— Sharok (@TheSharok) January 10, 2023
Not wanting to waste having the spotlight on an international stage, Sharok decided to utilize his appearance at Paris Fashion Week for a larger and more important cause.
Amid the scene of the show’s other male models, Sharok walked the catwalk with his shirt unbuttoned revealing a tattoo that translates to “Women. Life. Freedom” while holding up a sign that read “Stop Executions in Iran.”
The image and video of his runway protest soon went viral online as well as getting the attention of major fashion outlets like Vogue Italia.
While Sharok told Out he did not give the fashion house advance notice about his political statement, he has no regrets and said he would have felt “stupid” if he didn’t draw attention to the atrocities going on in Iran.
#StopExecutionsInIran #IRGCterroists https://t.co/nn52y7nlwV pic.twitter.com/efsDfeSg16
— Sharok (@TheSharok) January 19, 2023
“For me to be so self-indulgent and attention-seeking to walk in a fashion show without saying anything would have gone against everything I’ve been talking about for the past few months,” he said to the outlet.
Sharok’s fans on Twitter couldn’t be happier for his bold action:
— Dion Pittman (@DionPitt1) January 18, 2023
Thank you for using your platform to help people.
— Kirby33 (@Kirby335) January 20, 2023
A fucking king
— Arabelle Raphael (@ArabelleRaphael) January 18, 2023
Since the fashion protest, Sharok has continued to use his social media for activism, as well as to highlight the steamier work he is best known for.
Whether using his platform for good or flaunting his physical assets in his films, here are a few more reasons to show support for Sharok:
