Aloha! Steve Grand and his speedos celebrate in Hawaii

Steve Grand has transformed from an All-American boy into an All-American hunk. Luckily for us, he’s not shy about showing off the evidence!

The out gay country star whose first hit single immediately went viral recently enjoyed a birthday trip to Hawaii, and took a lot of sexy pics. Grand traveled all over the islands of Oahu and Waikiki in his skimpy speedo.

The proof is below:

Everything on Grand’s body is rock hard, from his gorgeous pecs (with a smattering of neatly trimmed chest hair) to his muscular quads. Oh, and the baby blue speedo is super cute! But it must get chilly when the sun sets at Waikiki Beach.

Ironically, early in Grand’s career, he pushed back against the disproportionate amount of attention he received for his looks. Back in 2015, he posted a message chastising members of the gay media for writing more about his swimsuits than creative work.

“It would be nice if any other aspect of my life/work as an artist/advocate got a fraction of the press I get for wearing a bathing suit by gay media,” he wrote.

That’s totally fair, and in the ensuing years, Grand poured his frustrations and rollercoaster experience with fame into a new album, Not the End of Me.

That summer, Grand took up a residency in Provincetown, which he says forced him to become more extroverted. In Provincetown, performers often strut down Commercial Street or work the always-packed Ptown Inn pool to try and sell out their shows.

That’s what Grand did, too, and we’re certain he wasn’t turned away.

In 2019, Grand started his own underwear and swimwear line, Grand Axis, and isn’t afraid to star in a photo shoot or two. (We would embed shots from Grand Axis’ hot-AF Instagram, but for some reason, the images can’t be shared. Grand is officially too hot for the Internet.)

It seems like Grand used his time in Hawaii wisely. It must be nice to combine work and play so effortlessly.

Grand is more than just ripped abs, of course. He’s also the perfect wedding guest.

But our favorite pics from Grand’s Hawaiian vacay might be his candid selfies hiking the Koko Head Trail in Oahu. He’s shirtless, sweaty and macho; and keep in mind: it’s very hot and humid in Hawaii.

We can smell his man musk from here!

Grand is an incredible singer by day, and delicious underwear model by night–or at least on social media. Scroll down for some more pics…

