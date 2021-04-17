Bad Bunny’s hot top, Max Whitlock’s countdown, & Reno Gold’s outdoor shower

This week Gus Kenworthy and Colton Underwood desperately screamed for attention, Tan France shared his plans for a baby, and Russell Tovey announced a return to the West End stage. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Andy Cohen threw back with Mark Consuelos.

Cheyenne Jackson grew a beard.

Franco Noriega lost his shirt in Rio.

Garrett Swann had a dance break.

Joel Green soaked it up.

Jason Carter got vaccinated.

Alex Landi had the best lighting.

Alexander Ludwig got a new toy.

Garrett Magee found a spring.

Michael B. Jordan got in the pool.

Eugene Lee Yang taught his kids to swim.

Gio Benitez made a friend.

Bad Bunny rocked a crop top.

Nikko Reyes clocked in.

Bruno Duarte wore white.

Tom Daley posed for Man About Town magazine.

Max Whitlock counted down to Tokyo.

Liam J. Ward rolled out of bed.

Maluma flexed for the mirror.

Dr. Andrew Neighbors moved to Washington.

Luke Evans shared the view.

Laith Ashley showed some skin.

Reno Gold posed for Gayletter.

Max Emerson played games.

And Michael Turchin got some sun.