Meet Russell Tovey’s new leading man…

British heartthrob Rusell Tovey has announced his return to the West End stage, opposite another rising openly gay star, Omari Douglas.

The pair will appear in a new London revival of the play Constellations. The stage show explores a relationship in the context of parallel times and universes, imagining all the dynamics it could have had.

Attitude reports that Douglas and Tovey will join actors Peter Capaldi & Zoë Wanamaker, Sheila Atim & Ivanno Jeremiah, and Anna Maxwell Martin & Chris O’Dowd in repertory, rotating performances as the play’s two leads. They are the only same-sex coupling in the production.

Related: Russell Tovey, Stephen Fry feature in social media-themed Picture of Dorian Gray

“Reviving Constellations with four brilliant casts in rep – varying the age, ethnicity, sexuality and nationality of the lovers – feels like a thrilling way to help reanimate the West End, offering audiences multiple new interpretations of this life-affirming play about choice,” Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse, the venue hosting the show, said in a statement.

The announcement marks a watermark moment in the struggle against COVID-19, as live public venues continue to reopen. Audiences for Constellations will sit in a socially distanced fashion to avoid any new infections of the virus.

The news also comes as both Tovey and Douglas see their stars on the rise. Omari Douglas became one of the breakout stars of the AIDS drama It’s a Sin earlier this year. His appearance in Constellations will mark the West End debut of the 27-year-old actor.

Russel Tovey, meanwhile, returns to the West End following his 2017 run in Angels in America. Of late, the actor has gravitated more towards work in film and television, appearing in The Good Liar and Supergirl in 2019 and the psychological drama The Sister in 2020.