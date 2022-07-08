Chris Pratt’s crappy new TV show is getting sh*t on by everyone–but right-wingers love it!

Hollywood’s pre-eminent “good ‘ole Christian boy” Chris Pratt is—oh, what’s that? He says he’s “not a religious person?” Hmmm. Okay then, let’s start over…

Hollywood’s pre-eminent “good ‘ole non-religious boy” Chris Pratt is starring in a new, Tom Clancy-ish action series called The Terminal List that premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. If this is the first you’re hearing of it, you’re forgiven, because clearly this conspiracy-heavy military thriller hasn’t really been marketed to our demographic.

Here’s the trailer to get you up to speed:

Regardless of your feelings about Pratt, it’s surprising that a new series featuring one of our modern-day A-Listers (he’s a Guardian Of The Galaxy and a raptor-wrangler, after all) could drop with barely detectable buzz, especially when you consider The Terminal List stars other names like Friday Night Lights ‘ Taylor Kitsch and Hustlers‘ Constance Wu.

Notably, the series—adapted from a novel by former Navy SEAL sniper Jack Carr—has been trashed by critics. Amidst the hubbub of “the people’s Chris,” a number of reviews dropped that ranged from bored indifference to scorching hot, cast-iron pans. Just to show you what we’re talking about, here’s a few of the juiciest:

The Hollywood Reporter had a little fun with the summer season, comparing The Terminal List to a burger patty that’s “been left on the grill for so long that the result is dry and tasteless.” OOF! “It’s the entertainment equivalent of a charred hockey puck, with the same limited range of flavor and aesthetics.” Ouch!

Right in its headline, Variety notes Pratt is “charisma-free” in this “military vanity project.” The critic sums the series up as “a dour, miserable sit, one that would be tough to take as a two-hour film, and has been inexplicably ‘roided up to eight hours.”

And then there’s The Daily Beast, which didn’t hold back, dubbing The Terminal List an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy.” The writer calls out its “red-state” pandering with “routine references to beer, guns, country music, and hunting.”

Naturally, it’s call-outs like these that have right-wingers eager to champion Pratt and the series. It’s not “for” the “media elite”—who they always like to paint as wealthy, out-of-touch, liberal-agenda pushers. It’s for “real Americans.” Carr, the author of the source novel, even said it himself:

We did not make THE TERMINAL LIST for film critics.

We made it for those in the arena.

Enjoy the ride!

•#TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/c9CEPQfnIX — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) July 8, 2022

In the arena? Oh, please.

Anyway, if those reviews didn’t turn you off to The Terminal List, then how about this: It’s been endorsed by bleach-blonde troll and noted anti-LGBTQ hypocrite, Tomi Lahren. She says the series is “crushing all the woke bullsh*t,” ominously noting “the silent majority is watching.”

Congrats to @JackCarrUSA for crushing all the woke bullshit on streaming services with The Terminal List! The silent majority is watching ?? https://t.co/b033mBmGKr — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 8, 2022

And that’s just the thing: Like Lahren’s praise, the few positive reactions to The Terminal List that you can find online don’t have all that much to say, except to call it “bad*ss” and hail it for being “non-woke.” The prevailing right-wing talking point here is that “critics hate the series, so, therefore, it must be good.”

Here are just a few other examples of the backwards logic:

America LOVES The Terminal List and Hollywood elitists HATE it because it's badass and pro-America. That's how you know it's a great show! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/ECgUXSHHar — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 2, 2022

Not a huge Jack Carr fan, but ‘The Terminal List’ is pretty good.

The way I KNOW it’s good – is seeing the leftists completely lose their sh*t over it! That’s a hallmark of quality right there. ? — Old Street Doc (@Foshee13144) July 4, 2022

I really appreciate how hard certain sites are trying to sell me on The Terminal List. pic.twitter.com/H5pLvsxQAg — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 8, 2022

The Terminal List with Chris Pratt is AWESOME. Nonstop action, suspense and mystery. Great to see another non-woke show that is simply a ton of fun. Plus, author @JackCarrUSA makes a GREAT cameo. Check it out on Amazon! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2022

Anyway, we’d like to go back in time an hour or so—back when we didn’t even know this show existed.