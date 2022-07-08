Chris Pratt’s crappy new TV show is getting sh*t on by everyone–but right-wingers love it!

Hollywood’s pre-eminent “good ‘ole Christian boy” Chris Pratt is—oh, what’s that? He says he’s “not a religious person?” Hmmm. Okay then, let’s start over…
Related: Literally no one is buying Chris Pratt’s attempt at rebranding himself as “not a religious person”
Hollywood’s pre-eminent “good ‘ole non-religious boy” Chris Pratt is starring in a new, Tom Clancy-ish action series called The Terminal List that premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. If this is the first you’re hearing of it, you’re forgiven, because clearly this conspiracy-heavy military thriller hasn’t really been marketed to our demographic.
Here’s the trailer to get you up to speed:
Regardless of your feelings about Pratt, it’s surprising that a new series featuring one of our modern-day A-Listers (he’s a Guardian Of The Galaxy and a raptor-wrangler, after all) could drop with barely detectable buzz, especially when you consider The Terminal List stars other names like Friday Night Lights ‘ Taylor Kitsch and Hustlers‘ Constance Wu.
Notably, the series—adapted from a novel by former Navy SEAL sniper Jack Carr—has been trashed by critics. Amidst the hubbub of “the people’s Chris,” a number of reviews dropped that ranged from bored indifference to scorching hot, cast-iron pans. Just to show you what we’re talking about, here’s a few of the juiciest:
The Hollywood Reporter had a little fun with the summer season, comparing The Terminal List to a burger patty that’s “been left on the grill for so long that the result is dry and tasteless.” OOF! “It’s the entertainment equivalent of a charred hockey puck, with the same limited range of flavor and aesthetics.” Ouch!
Related: Oh look! Chris Pratt follows a bunch of right wing extremists, hate groups, and other homophobes
Right in its headline, Variety notes Pratt is “charisma-free” in this “military vanity project.” The critic sums the series up as “a dour, miserable sit, one that would be tough to take as a two-hour film, and has been inexplicably ‘roided up to eight hours.”
And then there’s The Daily Beast, which didn’t hold back, dubbing The Terminal List an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy.” The writer calls out its “red-state” pandering with “routine references to beer, guns, country music, and hunting.”
Naturally, it’s call-outs like these that have right-wingers eager to champion Pratt and the series. It’s not “for” the “media elite”—who they always like to paint as wealthy, out-of-touch, liberal-agenda pushers. It’s for “real Americans.” Carr, the author of the source novel, even said it himself:
We did not make THE TERMINAL LIST for film critics.
•
We made it for those in the arena.
•
Enjoy the ride!
•#TheTerminalList pic.twitter.com/c9CEPQfnIX
— Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) July 8, 2022
In the arena? Oh, please.
Anyway, if those reviews didn’t turn you off to The Terminal List, then how about this: It’s been endorsed by bleach-blonde troll and noted anti-LGBTQ hypocrite, Tomi Lahren. She says the series is “crushing all the woke bullsh*t,” ominously noting “the silent majority is watching.”
Congrats to @JackCarrUSA for crushing all the woke bullshit on streaming services with The Terminal List! The silent majority is watching ?? https://t.co/b033mBmGKr
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 8, 2022
And that’s just the thing: Like Lahren’s praise, the few positive reactions to The Terminal List that you can find online don’t have all that much to say, except to call it “bad*ss” and hail it for being “non-woke.” The prevailing right-wing talking point here is that “critics hate the series, so, therefore, it must be good.”
Here are just a few other examples of the backwards logic:
America LOVES The Terminal List and Hollywood elitists HATE it because it's badass and pro-America.
That's how you know it's a great show! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/ECgUXSHHar
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 2, 2022
Not a huge Jack Carr fan, but ‘The Terminal List’ is pretty good.
The way I KNOW it’s good – is seeing the leftists completely lose their sh*t over it! That’s a hallmark of quality right there. ?
— Old Street Doc (@Foshee13144) July 4, 2022
I really appreciate how hard certain sites are trying to sell me on The Terminal List. pic.twitter.com/H5pLvsxQAg
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 8, 2022
The Terminal List with Chris Pratt is AWESOME.
Nonstop action, suspense and mystery. Great to see another non-woke show that is simply a ton of fun.
Plus, author @JackCarrUSA makes a GREAT cameo. Check it out on Amazon!
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2022
Anyway, we’d like to go back in time an hour or so—back when we didn’t even know this show existed.
9 Comments
inbama
He was fine as a prince in “Into the Woods” – oh, wait, that’s the other one.
bachy
Still not convinced it’s a good idea to be villainizing someone as harmless and likeable as Chris Pratt. OK, fine so he’s “followed” a Christian church on IG or whatever. Lots of people are searching for meaning and maybe he is a bit clueless but that doesn’t merit the Twitter and Gay Media holocaust raining down on his poor clueless head.
His StarLord character in the Guardians of the Galaxy series is the only superhero I can stomach– because it takes the piss out of the grimly over-serious genre. Sure they’ve been marketing the hell out of Chris with multiple films and series that seem poorly thought through, and that is for sure a major turn-off.
But if he actually is Republican, someone like him gives me hope for the future of the GOP. FFS, it’s not like he’s Tucker Carlson. He also has a learning disabled son. I mean, if we have to make an example of someone as a racist/misogynist/homophobic monster, is Chris Pratt really the best choice?
Lotta wigs on fire around here.
Toofie
It’s a bit much. How many Catholic performers are there? Why aren’t they getting trashed? Tom Cruise has the biggest movie of the year and his church is more homophobic. This Pratt fixation is just weird.
Cam
Remember when I said if you’re going to troll to defend bigots and then switch screenames to support your own post, you should probably wait more than a minute to come in with the second post?
As always, your troll game is sad and weak.
chris_clb614
Right wingers turn out to be a bit hypocritical when their punching bag Rotten Tomatoes has a higher audience rating over the critics rating. They willingly overlook that the critics score is only a collection of which critics like a movie or TV. And they’re not all from Hollywood!
MystiRivers
Meanwhile the latest Jurassic Park movie did gang busters.
Cam
Wow, the right wing troll REALLY is obsessed with defending Pratt. Sounds like they know the series tanked.
Cam
Pratt is a member of a bigoted anti-LGBTQ church and his brother is a member of the white supremacist 3 percenter group.
So no, not going to get any dollars or views from me.
ChrisGMN
Weird. I’m a liberal gay man who likes The Terminal List. I’ve been binge watching it all night.