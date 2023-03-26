tiktalk

Dan Reynolds getting sweaty, Chris Colfer’s “PTSGlee,” & Shawn Mendes on “super beautiful” crop tops

By

Hear how one couple compiled hundreds of years worth of photos of gay love, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Dan Reynolds entertained the crowd

@rafinharsr His little smile and dance… Thunder 🎵 #thunderimaginedragons #imaginedragonsconcert #imaginedragons #danreynolds #imaginedragonsbrasil #imaginedragons2023 #thunder #radioactive #imaginedragonslive #concert #theboys #radioactiveimaginedragons ♬ original sound – rafinha.rsr

Fraternity car wash season began.

@gingerkoehler Frat car washes>>anything else ever #uf #sigep #frat ♬ Make It Rain – Travis Porter

Michael Henry and Tim Murray stayed in an Airbnb.

@tmurray06 We stayed in this amazing airbnb in #palmsprings !! And we saw our friend Yucaipa! #yucaipa #losangeles #travel #travelvlog #traveling #LA #gay ♬ original sound – Tim Murray

Hazel Hoffman traveled abroad.

@hazel_nuts420 Well right either way i guess 😳 @lucaambrose0 @harleyslame #cute #funny #gay ♬ original sound – Hazel 🥰

Nicole Bloomgarden came out to her cousins

@nicolebloomgardenWhy are you gay is CRAZYY🤣🤣😭😩♬ original sound – Nicole Bloomgarden

Chris Colfer worked on his “PTS-Glee.”

@rickycornish We love a shady #Glee moment. 👀☕️ #gleek #chriscolfer #leamichele #funnygirl #funnygirlbroadway #gleecast #gleedigital ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish

Hai Giang aged out of twinkhood.

@hai.giang I’ve gone through twink death, y’all #lgbt #gay #twink #fyp ♬ original sound – Hai Giang

Ryan Dunk gave a show.

@ryan_dunk weather channel DUPE😜🤭🌈 #itsrainingmen #theweathergirls #80smusic #gay #lgbt #80s #yurionice camerawoman @shanooski ♬ It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

The transphobes were too stunned to speak.

@soph4president the queer community protects our own 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #Texas #TexasLege #SB12 #SB1601 #queer #trans #gay #drag ♬ original sound – Sophie Marie

And Shawn Mendes discussed “super beautiful” crop tops that “look great on men.”

@damndangerous clownery #TommyXShawn #TommyHilfiger #London #ShawnMendes #fyp ♬ original sound – Dan Q