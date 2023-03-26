Dan Reynolds getting sweaty, Chris Colfer’s “PTSGlee,” & Shawn Mendes on “super beautiful” crop tops

Hear how one couple compiled hundreds of years worth of photos of gay love, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Dan Reynolds entertained the crowd
@rafinharsr His little smile and dance… Thunder 🎵 #thunderimaginedragons #imaginedragonsconcert #imaginedragons #danreynolds #imaginedragonsbrasil #imaginedragons2023 #thunder #radioactive #imaginedragonslive #concert #theboys #radioactiveimaginedragons ♬ original sound – rafinha.rsr
Fraternity car wash season began.
@gingerkoehler Frat car washes>>anything else ever #uf #sigep #frat ♬ Make It Rain – Travis Porter
Michael Henry and Tim Murray stayed in an Airbnb.
@tmurray06 We stayed in this amazing airbnb in #palmsprings !! And we saw our friend Yucaipa! #yucaipa #losangeles #travel #travelvlog #traveling #LA #gay ♬ original sound – Tim Murray
Hazel Hoffman traveled abroad.
@hazel_nuts420 Well right either way i guess 😳 @lucaambrose0 @harleyslame #cute #funny #gay ♬ original sound – Hazel 🥰
Nicole Bloomgarden came out to her cousins
@nicolebloomgardenWhy are you gay is CRAZYY🤣🤣😭😩♬ original sound – Nicole Bloomgarden
Chris Colfer worked on his “PTS-Glee.”
@rickycornish We love a shady #Glee moment. 👀☕️ #gleek #chriscolfer #leamichele #funnygirl #funnygirlbroadway #gleecast #gleedigital ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish
Hai Giang aged out of twinkhood.
@hai.giang I’ve gone through twink death, y’all #lgbt #gay #twink #fyp ♬ original sound – Hai Giang
Ryan Dunk gave a show.
@ryan_dunk weather channel DUPE😜🤭🌈 #itsrainingmen #theweathergirls #80smusic #gay #lgbt #80s #yurionice camerawoman @shanooski ♬ It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls
The transphobes were too stunned to speak.
@soph4president the queer community protects our own 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ #Texas #TexasLege #SB12 #SB1601 #queer #trans #gay #drag ♬ original sound – Sophie Marie
And Shawn Mendes discussed “super beautiful” crop tops that “look great on men.”
@damndangerous clownery #TommyXShawn #TommyHilfiger #London #ShawnMendes #fyp ♬ original sound – Dan Q
bachy
omigod the “Every conversation in Palm Springs” Airbnb submission from Michael Henry and Tim Murray was drop dead hilarious!
lykeitiz
“Is this a tanning bed?” LOL!!
preppyesque
Only if I could change places with Shawn Mendes…I would be SUCH a whore. Oh wait, as one of my friends told me…”I hate to break it to ya, but you’re already a whore”.
And fraternities are beyond hot, and not just because I’m hooked on Frat X.
Bengali
Meanwhile, unrelated to this post, Kari Lake is still 100% NUTS! If only the priest had done the right thing and fallen asleep while dunking her during her baptismal.