Derek Hough’s hot tub dance, hot German twins, & a new kind of Christmas tree

Watch Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder heat up Hallmark’s first gay holiday movie, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Derek Hough danced in the hot tub.
@derekhough Hot tub Vibes
Luka and Tarkan spoke German.
@twin.boyss Day 57 | Video 113 Das ist doch verboten! 🇩🇪🫡
Andrew Hartzler talked to his Aunt Vicky.
@andrewhartzler my aunt cried today
Omar Apollo addressed his clap back.
@omarapollofeed "no i b sucking dick fr"
Gottmik and Kandy Muse gave a private show.
@gottmik Half of a lucky reunion 🍀💜💛 @Kandy Muse
Cliff and Scott spent 43 years together.
@riser2000 secret to 43 years together
Turner Allen listed some gay gift ideas.
@thestyleturnernyc Not sure what to get your gay boyfriend, lover, or friend this holiday? I got you. 🫶🏻
Jill Wallace‘s son came out of the closet.
@mamajillwallace1
The tree was decorated with care.
@kp0193x the guy at the store asked us "what kinda fcked up party full of twinks are you guys going to?"
And Roi HaCohen received his certification.
@roihacohen1 certified homosexual
