Disney releases its new Pride 2021 collection and people are loving it

Pride Month is almost upon us and as is now customary, Disney has unveiled its annual Pride collection of merchandise.

Previous Pride designs have proved hugely popular, so the corporation yesterday unveiled a big collection of new items. They include not just the Disney brand but also Star Wars and Pixar (owned by Disney).

The new collection includes T-shirts, fans (“perfect for a little shade” according to a press statement), face masks, cap, bags, hoodie, joggers, phone covers, pins, Pop! Vinyl figures, slide sandals, socks, leggings, and much more.

The Walt Disney Co. is proud of its LGBTQ-friendly credentials. It once again scored the top mark of 100 on the Human Right Campaign’s annual Corporate Equality Index earlier this year (an index of major businesses according to how LGBTQ-friendly there are).

Related: Disney series The Owl House has a bisexual main character

A portion of the profits from Disney’s Pride collection will go to organizations supporting LGBTQ people around the world, including GSLEN in the US, Diversity Role Models in the UK, Minus 18 in Australia, and trans organization ARELAS in Spain, among others.

Given its position as a global, entertainment behemoth, some in the community think the corporation still has some way to go in including more LGBTQ representation on screen – particularly in its beloved animation work. However, Disney fans are generally loving the new Pride collection for its range, and for offering choice beyond just the original, six-stripe Pride flag.

Merch doesn’t fix Disney’s problem w/ #LGBTQ representation. But someone made the call on these pins and that was a good call. 🌈 FIRST merch w/ the #Transgender Pride flag, #Bisexual flag & #Lesbian flag. 🌈 FIRST use of the Philadelphia 8-stripe #Pride flag w/ black & brown. pic.twitter.com/zPoTRijcGO — Deanne Revel (@deannerevel) May 3, 2021

Disney also owns Marvel, which recently announced a Pride collection of Captain America comics for June.

Related: Just in time for Pride, Marvel announces a gay Captain America

The Disney Pride collection is available in North America and Japan now and will be on sale in Europe later this month, with the promise of further items being released in June. Check out some more of the collection below.