Don Trump Jr. unimpressed by this Biblical advice, says “It’s gotten us nothing”

Donald Trump Jr. told a conference of young conservatives on Sunday that turning the other cheek, as advised by Jesus, has gained Republicans “nothing” in recent years.

Jr. was delivering a speech at the Turning Point USA conference in Arizona. He spent a portion of it encouraging right-leaning factions to unite.

“And if we band together, we can take on these institutions. That’s where we’ve gone wrong for a long time,” the son of former President Donald Trump said.

“They cannot cancel us all. This will be contrary to a lot of our beliefs because I’d love not to have to participate in cancel culture. I’d love that it didn’t exist. But as long as it does, folks, we better be playing the same game.”

“We’ve been playing tee-ball for half a century. While they’re playing hardball and cheating. We’ve turned the other cheek, and I understand, sort of, the Biblical reference. I understand the mentality. But it’s gotten us nothing. OK? It’s gotten us nothing while we’ve ceded ground in every major institution in our country.”

Related: Don Trump Jr. has come up with a new meaning for “LGBTQ”

Online, many struggled to remember a time when Donald Trump Jr. turned the other cheek.

I am sorry when did they turn the other cheek?? Was it when they lied and lied about the virus, election results or convinced people go attack our capital. Please tell me when you turned anything. — Janet (@jbenn91288) December 20, 2021

A Republican encouraging a group of conservatives to “Ignore your stupid Bible and be more violent!” seems totally on brand. pic.twitter.com/K0yTLVe2e0 — Alfred B (@konpundro) December 21, 2021

the same talk that got people killed on Jan 6. no lessons learned, no consequences. teeing up for round 2. — mac steele (@mac__steele) December 20, 2021

Oh, do tell us everything you know about the Bible, @DonaldJTrumpJr I’ll wait. — Jon Dean (@JonDean807) December 20, 2021

And there you have it. For the entire religious right, it’s never been about the lessons of Jesus Christ. — Centist Texan in Central Texas (@ConcernedThan) December 20, 2021

Jr wouldn’t know Jesus’s teachings if it was written in crayons. Jesus doesn’t want lies. — Joan Reed (@JoanRee71984820) December 19, 2021

Related: Why did Don Jr. text Mark Meadows on Jan 6? Mary Trump has an answer.

Elsewhere in the speech, when not questioning Jesus, Don Jr. proudly encouraged the audience to start chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”



Last week, it emerged Trump Jr sent several texts to his father’s former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, on January 6, imploring him to persuade his father to speak out against the insurrection in the Capitol. His father did not do so for several hours after the uprising began. Trump Jr. has subsequently issued no comment concerning these messages to Meadows.