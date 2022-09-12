tick tock?

Donald Trump’s mysterious trip to D.C. amid FBI probe has everyone wondering the same thing

Donald Trump quietly made a surprise visit to Washington D.C. yesterday, prompting all sorts of online chatter about what the ex-president, who never goes anywhere without a great deal of pomp and circumstance, was doing there.

Video of Trump dressed in plain clothes and white golf shoes and quickly transferring from a private jet into a black SUV waiting for him on the tarmac hit the internet Sunday evening.

Newsweek reports:

Trump, who has only visited Washington D.C once since he left the White House in January 2021, made no mention of the trip on Truth Social, the social media account he frequently posts on, or via any other statement.

The surprise visit has resulted in a range of theories being shared online. Some have suggested that Trump may be in D.C. because he is due to be arrested by the Department of Justice, or that he may be visiting the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons.

Of course, there could be any number of totally legit, non-sinister reasons why the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president traveled to Washington, D.C. in the weeks leading up to the 2022 midterm elections. But the shroud of mystery behind his visit has people’s imaginations working overtime.

Now, some tweets…

Trump’s unannounced trip to D.C. comes at the same time a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is about to drop.

According to Haberman, Trump allegedly told aides that he wouldn’t leave the White House in the days following his 2020 election loss, saying: “We’re never leaving. How can you leave when you won an election?”

CNN reports:

Haberman’s book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” is being released on October 4. The revelations from the book come as investigators in the US House and the Justice Department probe Trump’s refusal to cede power after the 2020 election. The House select committee investigating January 6 is planning more hearings and a final report this fall, while federal investigators have recently served several former Trump aides with subpoenas.

