Dumbass Josh Mandel is having a panic attack over a satirical article he insists isn’t satire

Noted homophobe and former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is currently running to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate, has once again made a complete ass of himself on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old Republican shared a satirical op-ed written by Joe Mathews about abolishing parenthood to make the state of California a more equal place.

“This is not satire,” he raged. “They are trying to turn America into Sodom.”

This is not satire. They are trying to turn America into Sodom. https://t.co/7uZVQhMujt — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) January 17, 2022

To be clear, the article is satire. If that wasn’t already obvious by the headline (“California should abolish parenthood, in the name of equity”), then surely this line makes it abundantly clear:

My solution — making raising your own children illegal — is simple, and while we wait for the legislation to pass, we can act now: the rich and poor should trade kids, and homeowners might swap children with their homeless neighbors.

Either Mandel didn’t actually read the article before sharing it with his 66,000 followers, or he’s just really that dumb. Possibly both.

Now, the responses…

Actually, it’s satire. — Lancelot Drink (@gergletweets) January 17, 2022

tHiS sAtIrIcAl WoRk Is NoT sAtIRe — THEE Saucy Stacey (@DrSCubed) January 17, 2022

Josh, I need you to comb through The Onion articles to let us know which ones are satire since you seem to be an expert. — ZsusK 🍷🌼🐝 (@Zsusk) January 17, 2022

You just wanted to write the word sodom because you add a “y” and it’s all you think about all day. — daz™ (@artofdaz) January 17, 2022

hey josh… its actually satire 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IRCWjRwzUx — Chuck Todd’s shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) January 17, 2022

Sodom actually sounded like a really fun place from what I read! — Guapo (@hotdawg74) January 17, 2022

I mean, it is literally satire. — SteelJake (@SteelJake2) January 17, 2022

I wanted to laugh at Josh Mandel for taking satire seriously. But then it occurred to me – maybe Josh Mandel and campaign is a whole satire performance piece and *I* am the fool taking it literally! 🤯 — Castille (@panda_worries) January 18, 2022

Josh wants to stop teaching critical thinking skills in school so your kids can be as stupid and unable to pick up on satire as he is — cheerwine 🌇 (@cheer_wine) January 17, 2022

That last comment is actually spot on.

Because shortly after expressing his outrage over an obviously satirical article that he claimed wasn’t satire, Mandel then took to Twitter to advocate for dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

“America does not need a federal Department of Education,” he wrote.

America does not need a federal Department of Education. — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) January 18, 2022

A December poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group found that Mandel was leading the field of candidates running in the Ohio Republican primary by nearly 10 points, with 21% of likely voters saying they’d cast their ballots for him.

Next on the list was investment banker Mike Gibbons, polling at 12%. And behind him was homophobe/Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance.

