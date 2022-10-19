‘Elite’ star Omar Ayuso goes au naturale in new ‘skinny dipping’ video for Calvin Klein

Omar Ayuso is most known for playing half of Elite‘s hot, beloved, and messy “Omander” ship. He clearly carries the hotness over into real life, and Calvin Klein is capitalizing on it in the best way.

The star teamed up with CK to promote its “Naturals” underwear line, stripping down to nude-toned skivvies for a swim. Honestly, the color had us fooled for a glorious moment.

CK writes, “We tapped Spanish actor Omar Ayuso to document a day trip around his home country. The result: skinny dipping in Calvin Klein Naturals underwear.”

“Would you join in?” the brand asks:

This isn’t Ayuso’s first #InMyCalvins moment. The actor was featured in the brand’s 2021 Pride campaign, and lord did he make them proud.

He even told them his coming out story in a quick, skin-baring snippet:

Not that Ayuso is any stranger to showing a little skin. On and off Elite, the actor has a panache for the tastefully revealing.

With plenty of body hair, well-featured underarms, and his statement brow, he really knows how to serve it up on his Instagram.

It’s basically an art gallery:

