Gay Gasp: Is Cher headed to ‘Drag Race?’

Oscar-winning actress, Grammy-winning singer and all-around icon of awesome Cher has just teased her next potential project: a visit to the set of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

As a gay icon, the producers and fans of Drag Race have long hungered for Cher to appear on the show as a guest judge. Several queens have even dressed as the singer as part of their celebrity impersonation drag. Up until now, however, Cher has resisted the calls for her to make an appearance.

That could be about to change. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cher admits that she knows about the fan demand for her to visit Drag Race, and that she will heed them in the near future.

“I’m going to have to go on it at some point,” Cher said, admitting that she knows about the “amazing” desire to see her on the show. She also added that her longtime friendship with host RuPaul only adds incentive.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He’s such a cool guy,” Cher says of RuPaul “I would consider it! I have watched it…. He’s smart and I love him. He’s the coolest guy ever. What he’s been able to do is amazing.”

A Cher appearance on Drag Race would follow in her family’s footsteps; both her son Chaz Bono and her mother Georgia Holt have previously appeared on the program.

In the same interview, Cher also revealed that she’s working on a new album. Fans can next see her in the documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant premiering on Paramount+ April 22.