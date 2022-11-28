girl stahp

Geraldo posts another shirtless thirst trap then says something really dumb on Twitter

By

Geraldo Rivera has been trending on Twitter all day after posting a shirtless photo of himself and then suggesting Donald Trump be let off the hook for any and all crimes he may have committed because it was Thanksgiving last Thursday.

On Saturday, the 79-year-old Fox News personality told his 365K followers: “In the spirit of Thanksgiving, former President Trump should announce that he is no longer a candidate for President; In that same spirit POTUS Biden should announce that Trump is pardoned for any and all federal offenses.”

OK, first… Did Geraldo just admit that the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president who he supported in 2016 and 2020 is a criminal??? We can’t help but wonder how his colleagues and all the other MAGA loyalists at Fox News feel about that.

And second, no. Nobody who incites an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and steals classified documents from the U.S. government should be pardoned. Not even Donald J. Trump.

Geraldo’s tweet seemed to come out of nowhere and was almost as random as the shirtless photo of himself sipping a piña colada by the poolside at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles he tweeted one day earlier.

Here's how folx have been responding to his suggestion that Biden pardon Trump for "any and all federal offenses"…