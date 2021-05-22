Is this heartthrob actor about to play the gay Green Lantern?

Thirsty news from gay geekdom: HBO has actor Jeremy Irvine shortlisted to play Alan Scott, the gay Green Lantern in the new superhero drama Green Lantern.

British-born Irvine, best known for roles in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and the television series Treadstone is said to be in final talks for the role, reports The Hollywood Reporter. If cast, he would take on the role of Alan Scott opposite Finn Wittrock, who plays the Lantern Guy Gardner.

The potential casting of Irvine opens up a whole line of questions for fans of Green Lantern comics. Historically, Alan Scott is portrayed as a much older man compared to the more contemporary members of the corps. Irvine is 30, while Wittrock is 36.

The much-hyped Green Lantern series will feature a diverse lineup of Green Lantern warriors protecting the Earth from threats both alien and domestic. Greg Berlanti will produce the show as well as write alongside Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

No release or filming dates have yet been announced. The show will debut on HBO Max.