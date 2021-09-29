‘Hedwig’ creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask release first song together in 20 years

Hedwig & The Angry Inch creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask have reunited for their first new song together in two decades, and there’s an intergalactic video that’s giving us some Major Tom vibes to go along with it.
“Nation of One” offers a scathing look at the current political and social landscape of America.
Related: John Cameron Mitchell on ants in his bed, ‘Hedwig 2’ and ‘Shrill’ Season 3
Here’s a sampling of Mitchell’s lyrics:
I’m done with white noise
and proud boys
and god-given killing toys
and fascist divinity
I’m over cancel culture virtue vultures
profiteering victimhood and toxic femininity
can we incinerate the tik-tok houses
by the thousands
influencers might allow us
to watch them burn for free
The song features Mitchell along with Hedwig live band Tits of Clay (Stephen Trask, Justin Craig, Tim Mislock, Peter Yanowitz, Matt Duncan); the video was directed by Matthew ZanFagna & Gnosis.
Related: John Cameron Mitchell to play “Tiger King” Joe Exotic opposite Kate McKinnon
“Nation of One” comes off volume 2 of Mitchell’s “distance defying” two-part benefit project New American Dream. It features over 40 collaborators including Ezra Furman, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon (check out Harmon’s performance at the 2019 Queerty Pride50 event here), Leland, Peppermint, Our Lady J and Amber Martin.
Watch: