‘Hedwig’ creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask release first song together in 20 years

Hedwig & The Angry Inch creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask have reunited for their first new song together in two decades, and there’s an intergalactic video that’s giving us some Major Tom vibes to go along with it.

“Nation of One” offers a scathing look at the current political and social landscape of America.

Here’s a sampling of Mitchell’s lyrics:

I’m done with white noise

and proud boys

and god-given killing toys

and fascist divinity

I’m over cancel culture virtue vultures

profiteering victimhood and toxic femininity

can we incinerate the tik-tok houses

by the thousands

influencers might allow us

to watch them burn for free

The song features Mitchell along with Hedwig live band Tits of Clay (Stephen Trask, Justin Craig, Tim Mislock, Peter Yanowitz, Matt Duncan); the video was directed by Matthew ZanFagna & Gnosis.

“Nation of One” comes off volume 2 of Mitchell’s “distance defying” two-part benefit project New American Dream. It features over 40 collaborators including Ezra Furman, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon (check out Harmon’s performance at the 2019 Queerty Pride50 event here), Leland, Peppermint, Our Lady J and Amber Martin.

Watch: