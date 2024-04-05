How Marlon Brando did M4M, Mary Trump calls B.S. on her crazy uncle (again) & the gayest states according to Google

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SPILL IT: Joel Kim Booster spilled some details on his next movie and dispelled the biggest myth about his partner. [Read more]

BOOK EXCERPT: How Marlon Brando “loosened up” when it came to having sex with men. [Read the full excerpt, and buy the book HERE]

TIME OUT: NFL podcasting star Monica Madrid dished to Queerty about Swifties, Tupac stealing her record deal, and why football is so sexy. [Read more]

SCREEN CRUSH: Dev Patel got the internet all riled up with sweaty shots from his new action flick Monkey Man, which hits movie theaters April 5.

All I need is one night. Just one. Maybe two. https://t.co/lwDXHoLzFu — Michael. (@yosoymichael) April 2, 2024

THE REAL TRUTH: Mary Trump called B.S. on her crazy uncle’s latest stock market scam. [Read more]

COWBOY CUTIE: Oville Peck teased a face reveal ahead of his queer-coded Willie Nelson collab and tour. [Read more]

BIZARRE TALE: This pastor said his career as a gay adult film star earned him over $1 million but ruined his life. [Read more]

OH, THE HORROR!: Hunter Schafer entered her scream queen era! The first trailer for her upcoming horror movie Cuckoo dropped. 😱

DREAMGAYS: Jerrod Carmichael told Jennifer Hudson he was almost outed by the Dreamgirls soundtrack and dished on shooting his shot (and missing) with Tyler, the Creator. [Read more]

HOT MESS EXPRESS: Kari Lake teamed up with Roseanne Barr for an unhinged fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago. [Read more]

GAY IN THE USA: And the gayest states according to the latest batch of Google searches are… 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 [Read more]

COLOMBIAN HEAT: Luis Sandoval showed off his 5-inch inseams on his sizzling trip to Colombia with his husband Renato Pérez.

GAGGED 4 GALITZINE: Nicholas Galitzine revealed he had to film THIS MANY sex scenes in a single day — and then he dressed in drag. [Read more]

ANGRY GAY: Republican Florida state Rep. Fabian Basabe threatened to sue Miami Beach Pride organizers for not letting him ride in this year’s parade. 😤 [Read more]

THE MORE YOU KNOW…: How well do you know your gay slang? Take our quiz and find out!

THE TALENTED MR. SCOTT: Andrew Scott say down with us to talk all about Ripley and why the new Netflix series’ queerness isn’t so black-and-white.