Ivanka has finally thrown her dad and brothers under the bus… just like we always knew she would

We knew this would happen sooner or later.

In the least surprising news of the week, Ivanka Trump appears to have thrown her family under the bus in the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against her, her brothers, her dad, and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The former first daughter has kindly asked the judge to delay the trial. Her reason? Because she personally had nothing to do with any of the fraudulent behavior alleged by James. Although her brothers and dad, she suggested, might have.

In court documents filed this week, Ivanka’s legal team argued that the fraud complaint filed last year against her and her family by James’ office “does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements.”

“Other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” her lawyers wrote.

Ivanka’s bid to have the case delayed seems like a long shot given that New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, the judge overseeing the case, has already said the trail will begin on October 2 “come hell or high water.”

Still, she’s hoping her “unique” role and circumstances will change his mind, adding that, unlike her brothers, who still run the family business, she resigned from her position as a top executive back in 2017 when she took a job in the Trump White House.

Ivanka’s legal woes don’t stop there, however.

Last month, she and her loser husband, Jared, were slapped with subpoenas from special counsel Jack Smith ordering them to testify before a federal grand jury about Trump’s failed coup on January 6, 2021.

Per The New York Times:

The decision by the special counsel, Jack Smith, to subpoena Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner underscores how deeply into Mr. Trump’s inner circle Mr. Smith is reaching, and is the latest sign that no potential high-level witness is off limits. The disclosure about the subpoena comes two weeks after it was revealed that Mr. Smith had subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury. Mr. Pence plans to fight the subpoena, invoking his role as the president of the Senate to argue that it violates the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution.

Smith was appointed special counsel last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee two ongoing DOJ criminal investigations into Donald Trump: the first is the ex-president’s alleged mishandling of government records, including classified documents, and the second is his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Grand juries in Washington, D.C. have been hearing testimony from several former top Trump administration officials for both investigations over the past several weeks. Ivanka has yet to respond to the subpoena.

All of this is unfolding exactly how Mary Trump predicted it would way back in January 2022 when she predicted Ivanka would eventually flip on her father to save her own skin and was likely making a “calculation” as to what would “help her in the long run.”

“She knows she has to come down on the right side of things,” Mary predicted. “Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out.”

“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her. Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it’s in his best interest to do so.”