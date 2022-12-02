For a “successful businesswoman”, Ivanka’s attempt at rebranding herself has been an abysmal failure

As the author of two books about how to be a successful businesswoman–2009’s The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life and 2017’s Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success–you’d think Ivanka Trump would be better at rebranding herself.

The former first daughter has been struggling bigly to rehabilitate her image after leaving Washington, D.C. almost two years ago following four years working for the most hateful, divisive, and destructive president in modern American history, who, oh yeah, also happens to be her father.

Ivanka’s latest image rehab attempt came on Tuesday, when she posed for photos at a food bank holding potatoes and green peppers, which she handed out to starving families in North Carolina.

“On this #GivingTuesday, I joined @RipeRevival to distribute their beautiful, locally sourced fresh+nutritious produce to food insecure families in rural NC,” she tweeted. “Organizations like this revive communities thru food & foster connectivity between America’s small farms & hungry families.”

She followed that up with a picture of herself embracing a young child in front of a food truck.

“Met this sweet girl today,” she tweeted. “Join me in supporting families this holiday season through @RipeRevival.”

Normally, we’re all for a person giving back to underserved communities. We think that’s great! Except when that same person also worked as a top aide for a presidential administration that staged a failed coup and is currently ensnared in a $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York. Then when we start to get suspicious about what their motivations for “giving back” might be.

If Ivanka really wanted to contribute to low-income communities in a meaningful way, she wouldn’t be posing for photos handing out russet potatoes and green peppers on a random Tuesday afternoon. She could use some of the $640 million she pocketed while “working” the White House, plus the $2 billion her husband Jared got from the Saudis shortly after leaving Washington, D.C., to make a true, long-term impact in their lives.

Of course, why would she do that when she could spend that money on more fun things? Like taking luxurious trips with her kids all around the world.

Two days before her North Carolina photo opp, Ivanka was in Qatar rubbing elbows with homophobes and anti-Semites in the VIP section at the World Cup whilst turning a blind eye to the human rights violations happening in that country.

And a few days before that, she was living out her best Raiders of the Lost Ark white girl fantasy riding camels in the deserts of Egypt.

After her father announced his third bid for the White House last month (ugh!), Ivanka issued a statement saying she’ll be sitting this campaign out.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

A few days later, an “anonymous source” (read: Ivanka) told Us Weekly that she was absolutely serious about no longer wanting to be involved in politics and that there’s nothing her father could do to make her reconsider.

“Even if her dad begged her to be involved in his campaign again, Ivanka would turn it down flat,” the source said. “Her priority is to pursue a calm, low-key life now and enjoy her new professional start in the private sector, raise her family and stay away from the circus and volatility that will surely be coming along with her dad’s campaign.”

Here’s how folx reacted to her tweet about giving back this week…

If you really believed in what you were doing, you wouldn’t need a photo op. Grifter just keeps grifting. — Alexander Mahoun 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦🌻🦄 (@GaelAmadan) November 30, 2022

Speaking of food what’s your thought on dinner with Fuentes? — Squirrel🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@Squirrels1963) November 30, 2022

Did you also steal from the charity while you were there? — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) November 30, 2022

Reminds me of Ivanka hawking those Goya beans. — Virginia Loughner (@VirginiaLoughn1) November 30, 2022

Pumping up locally grown food picked by immigrants while wearing all of your made in China clothing line, you are some kind of a hypocrite. — UncleTummy triple Pfizer Shot. (@UncleTummyTX) November 30, 2022

Aren’t you embarrassed? — AirCornell (@aircornell) November 30, 2022

Community service comes after you’ve been released. — R Fountain_8 (Die Hard is a Christmas movie) (@rfountain_8) November 30, 2022

Nice of you, but still and always a grifter. — KLO 🇺🇦 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@korrgardener) November 30, 2022