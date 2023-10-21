Jim “Gym” Jordan implodes, Ivanka gets covered in daddy’s stink & a hunky liberal wins election

While the season 7 trailer of Netflix hit Élite and Josh Hutcherson’s viral photo took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T DROP THE SOAP: The former Florida Republican legislator behind the “Don’t Say Gay” bill received a Christian blessing in the form of a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a slew of charges. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

PENTHOUSE PRINCESS: Ivanka Trump‘s deluxe apartment in the sky is costing way more than she bargained for as her disgraced father’s fraud trial continues to drag her kicking & screaming into its depths. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HOUSE ON FIRE: As the chaotic search for Speaker of the House careens off the rails heading into its third week with Jim Jordan‘s epic collapse, Republicans are turning on themselves as they try to make sense of their own mess.

Republicans in disarray: A compilation pic.twitter.com/VN5S4URyMp — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 20, 2023

DON’T SAY DRAG BRUNCH: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis can’t stop his streak of fabulous losses as as federal appeals court yet again blocked his draconian drag ban law from taking effect. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MAGA WILL & GRACE: A photo of loathed GOP MAGAts George Santos & Lauren Boebert sitting together went viral and the hilarious memes will make you proud to be an American. [See and read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

WERK THE POLE: Meet Łukasz Litewka, the smoking hot new member of Poland’s parliament representing the country’s left-wing alliance that helped oust the anti-LGBTQ+ right-wing government of the last 8 years.

May I suggest that David is somewhat burying the lead re: ?ukasz Litewka https://t.co/Z6MAPXSW9r pic.twitter.com/ofajiAe6me — Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) October 17, 2023

BUT HIS EMAILS: As if plunging the GOP into total anarchy for leading the charge to dethrone Kevin McCarthy wasn’t amazing enough, anti-gay Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz stepped into even more sh*t with his greedy hypocrisy & then had to eat it all back up. [Read all about it on Queerty]

ONE AND DONE: After being appointed to Dianne Feinstein’s seat and making history for being the first out Black lesbian senator, Democrat CA Senator Laphonza Butler announced she will not run for a full term next year. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

THE GOSPEL OF NANCY: Congress Grande Dame Nancy Pelosi did not mince words celebrating GOP insurrectionist Jim “Gym” Jordan’s humiliating defeat in trying to be elected Speaker of the House.