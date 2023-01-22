Jinkx Monsoon’s Broadway debut, Sam’s new sewing machine, &. Steve Grand’s stache

Figure out if this video about gay diversity hires is funny, passé, or offensive, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Ana Navarro spoke out.
@gibsonoma The View co-host Ana Navarro, everybody! 🏳️🌈 #theview #ananavarro #miami #dragqueens #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Gibson Johns
Chuggs Wallis picked up his brother.
@chuggswallis POV you’re with your parents collecting your brother from the morning after… 😂 #morningafter #onenightstand ♬ original sound – Chuggs Wallis
Todrick Hall struck again
@tommyitaliano_ This isn’t the first time. Todrick used my past to threaten & blackball me. #realfriendsofweho #todrickhall #chrissalvatore #rpdr #dragrace #bigbrother ♬ original sound – TOMMY ITALIANO
Sam got a sewing machine.
@pride 9-year-old Sam gets a surprise after being bullied for his love of sewing. #sewing #sewingtiktok #surprise #surprisegift #bullying #bullyingawareness ♬ original sound – Pride
Jinkx Monsoon left the theater.
@bestiesam22 ladies and gentleman, it’s monsoon season in nyc💖 #jinkxmonsoon #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace #queenofqueens #rupaul #broadway #chicago #stagedoor #foryou #fyp @jinkxmonsoonofficial @JinkxandDeLa ♬ original sound – unhinged gay🧚
Steve Grand flexed.
@grandaxis Comin’ in hot! In my #GrandAxis ATLAS #Briefs! Soooo comfy!! #mensunderwear #guysinunderwear #guysatthegym #brief #muscle #muscleman #lockerroomvibes #flexing #bodybuilder #stevegrand ♬ Coming In Hot – Andy Mineo & Lecrae
Bunny came out as straight.
@thesoftestbunny_ Replying to @sarahm14086 ♬ original sound – thesoftestbunny_
The queer coven commandeered a pug.
@thequeerindigo #theequeercoven is trying to kill my pug! #kermit video credit @iamlogal #thequeerindigo #fy #fypシ #pug #pugs #whitelotus #whitelotusseason2 #jennifercoolidge ♬ Please these gays theyre trying to murder me – Candy Moore
And Cody Gene made art.
@_codygene Replying to @justgreatmilan this thinking is killing art. Period.😡 #aiportrait ♬ I Think I Like When It Rains – WILLIS
SDR94103
yes to Steve Grand. All day long.
Peter
I agree. I love Steve Grand. With the ‘stache he reminds me of the actor Milo Ventimiglia (sp.?) but he’s even better looking.
SUPREME
MEH!!!!! sound familiar?????
JTinToronto
He’s really been working on his nipples (or someone else is). They are much bigger than they used to be. Looking good there Steve.