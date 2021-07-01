Jocquese Whitfield on the “dramatics” of life in San Francisco

San Francisco is one of the most diverse places in the world. People move there from across the world to experience its multitudes, a cycle that just increases its diversity.

But vogue dancer, instructor and self-described “queer socialite” Jocquese Whitfield was born and raised in the city, so he got to enjoy it from the start.

“Sir Joq,” as Whitfield is known locally, is a vogue performer and dance in instructor at Dance Mission Theater, where anyone, local or visitor, can sign up for a class and enjoy dance.

“Some people feel intimidated, so I try to make it a safe place to learn,” he explains of his classes. “You only have one life to live, so live it fabulously.”

San Francisco is known for international attractions such as Lombard Street and Golden Gate Park. But Joq also advises also “going underground” to really understand what the city by the bay is all about.

“In San Francisco, we always have a party going for everyone,” he says “If you want to wear all leather, come to that party. If you want to have your shirt off, come to that one. If you want drag, go to that party.

Find me, and I will show you all every place to go.”

Watch the latest installment of Queerty’s San Francisco Stories to learn more about Jocquese Whitfield’s favorites…