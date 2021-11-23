Joe Exotic warns Joe Biden that if he doesn’t pardon him ASAP it’ll cost him votes in 2022

Tiger King star and big cat lover Joe Exotic has blasted Donald Trump over his failure to grant him a pardon.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonato Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his longtime nemesis Carole Baskin. Now, in a handwritten letter to The New York Post, he excoriates Trump for leaving him to rot in prison.

“President Trump was a fool not to pardon me,” Exotic writes.

“Before the election, millions of people were hoping for it as they know I’m innocent, most of this is in [Tiger King 2] and it will be the same for President Biden, the world will know the truth [when the new season is released] and him and VP Harris ran on justice and prison reform.”

The letter continues, “It would be in the interest of American Justice for President Biden to pardon me before the holidays and charge those with perjury and other suitable charges, or the injustice is really going to cost votes in 2022 as the people wonder if this could happen to them under his watch.”

Related: Joe Exotic’s ex, Dillon Passage, has found new love

“For 3 years they ‘the Government’ has kept me in isolation, blocked numbers and reporters from my phone, rejected any email that tells the truth to my attorneys, kept me from talking to the press and monitored every legal call I’ve had,” he further claimed.

“Now take the standard of care for a chimp[:] cage size, diet, enrichment and compare that to the care of a human in city, county, state or federal. America requires and cares more about the care of a chimp in a zoo then [sic] your family member in jail. How is this possible? Look it up.”

Exotic then goes on to cite new evidence presented in Tiger King 2 that his associates framed him for the attempted hit in order to steal away his zoo. He specifically cites Allen Glover, the alleged hitman, who claims he was urged by Exotic’s business associate, Jeff Lowe, to incriminate the jailed docu series star.

“We have sworn affidavits from Allen Glover stating he lied to the grand jury and to my jury that I done nothing. The feds and Jeff Lowe made him say I did and he under oath admitted that he and Jeff + Lauren Lowe’s original plan was to kill me to get the zoo. And even took [my attorney] John Phillips and the producer of Netflix to Oklahoma to the zoo and showed them where he hid the murder weapon, yes the plan was to kill me and it failed so the[y] set me up to take my zoo.”

Exotic had previously lashed out at Trump, calling himself “too gay” to receive a pardon. Biden has yet to issue any pardons as President.

Following the release of Tiger King 2 on Netflix last week, Exotic was transferred from Texas prison to a facility in North Carolina to undergo treatment for prostate cancer. The new season of the series delves further into his pleas to Trump, as well as the alleged frame-up he suffered at the hands of Lowe and Glover. Amid the success of Tiger King last year, federal agents also confiscated Exotic’s animals from Lowe, citing mistreatment.